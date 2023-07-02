Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: vs. Twins, 12:05

The Orioles, for basically the first time in 2023, are reeling. They’ve lost a season-worst four consecutive games. They’re in danger today of being swept for the first time in more than a calendar year, which would complete a horribly disappointing 3-6 homestand.

The O’s are in dire need of a stopper. A pitcher who can halt this skid in its tracks. So all of Birdland will pin its hopes and dreams on today’s starting pitcher...which is...um... Cole Irvin .

Ah, well. Nevertheless.

It’s not that Irvin is incapable of delivering a quality start. It’s just that he has never done it as an Oriole. This will be his seventh start, and only once has he even completed five innings. He might’ve had a chance to do so in his last start, when he bounced back from a rough first inning to retire seven Reds in a row, but a long rainout forced him out of the game after three.

Of course, it won’t matter how well Irvin pitches if the O’s offense can’t score him any runs, which was the fate that befell a hard-luck Kyle Bradish yesterday. The Birds’ bats have gone into an extended slump, and practically no hitter — except perhaps the recently promoted Jordan Westburg — seems immune from the offensive woes. A pair of guys particularly struggling are surprise contributors Ryan O’Hearn (2-for-23 in his last seven games) and Aaron Hicks (2-for-24 in eight games). Neither is in today’s lineup.

Today’s noon contest will air exclusively on Peacock. If you don’t have a subscription, you’ll have to listen on the radio or follow along on MLB GameDay. Or perhaps, given the team’s recent play, you’d be just as happy to take a break from the Orioles today.

Orioles lineup:

3B Gunnar Henderson

DH Adley Rutschman

RF Anthony Santander

LF Austin Hays

CF Cedric Mullins

1B Ramón Urías

2B Jordan Westburg

SS Jorge Mateo

C Anthony Bemboom

LHP Cole Irvin

Twins lineup:

SS Carlos Correa

1B Donovan Solano

DH Byron Buxton

2B Kyle Farmer

LF Willi Castro

C Ryan Jeffers

3B Jose Miranda

CF Michael A. Taylor

RF Alex Kirilloff

RHP Sonny Gray