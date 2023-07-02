Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: vs. Twins, 12:05

The Orioles, for basically the first time in 2023, are reeling. They’ve lost a season-worst four consecutive games. They’re in danger today of being swept for the first time in more than a calendar year, which would complete a horribly disappointing 3-6 homestand.
The O’s are in dire need of a stopper. A pitcher who can halt this skid in its tracks. So all of Birdland will pin its hopes and dreams on today’s starting pitcher...which is...um...Cole Irvin.
Ah, well. Nevertheless.
It’s not that Irvin is incapable of delivering a quality start. It’s just that he has never done it as an Oriole. This will be his seventh start, and only once has he even completed five innings. He might’ve had a chance to do so in his last start, when he bounced back from a rough first inning to retire seven Reds in a row, but a long rainout forced him out of the game after three.
Of course, it won’t matter how well Irvin pitches if the O’s offense can’t score him any runs, which was the fate that befell a hard-luck Kyle Bradish yesterday. The Birds’ bats have gone into an extended slump, and practically no hitter — except perhaps the recently promoted Jordan Westburg — seems immune from the offensive woes. A pair of guys particularly struggling are surprise contributors Ryan O’Hearn (2-for-23 in his last seven games) and Aaron Hicks (2-for-24 in eight games). Neither is in today’s lineup.
Today’s noon contest will air exclusively on Peacock. If you don’t have a subscription, you’ll have to listen on the radio or follow along on MLB GameDay. Or perhaps, given the team’s recent play, you’d be just as happy to take a break from the Orioles today.
Orioles lineup:
3B Gunnar Henderson
DH Adley Rutschman
RF Anthony Santander
LF Austin Hays
CF Cedric Mullins
1B Ramón Urías
2B Jordan Westburg
SS Jorge Mateo
C Anthony Bemboom
LHP Cole Irvin
Twins lineup:
SS Carlos Correa
1B Donovan Solano
DH Byron Buxton
2B Kyle Farmer
LF Willi Castro
C Ryan Jeffers
3B Jose Miranda
CF Michael A. Taylor
RF Alex Kirilloff
RHP Sonny Gray
