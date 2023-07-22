Orioles minor league recap 7/22: Joey Ortiz and Daz Cameron homer in Norfolk win

Norfolk Tides 5, Gwinnett Stripers (ATL) 1 - F/7

This was meant to be game one of a doubleheader, which is why it was played in seven innings. But the second game was postponed due to rain and will be played tomorrow.

Garrett Stallings pitched five shutout innings with six hits and two walks. That’s not a great WHIP but you can’t argue with the end results. He struck out four. Recent Orioles Eduard Bazardo and Nick Vespi pitched an inning apiece with Vespi giving up Gwinnett’s only run in the bottom of the seventh.

The Tides hit three home runs in the game, one from Joey Ortiz, who also doubled. Daz Cameron hit two home runs.

The other two runs came via sacrifice fly, one each from Kyle Stowers and Coby Mayo. They were both hitless. Connor Norby and Heston Kjerstad each had one hit.

Bowie Baysox 5, Harrisburg Senators (WAS) 2

Alex Pham gave up one run on two hits and a walk in three innings. His ERA in five games after returning from injury is 1.35.

The Tides were shut down by Harrisburg’s starter through six innings, but scored three in the seventh thanks to doubles from Joseph Rosa and Jacob Teter at the bottom of the lineup.

Jackson Holliday was 0-for-4. Jud Fabian had one hit, a double.

Aberdeen IronBirds 2, Bowling Green Hot Rods (TB) 1 - F/10

Kyle Brnovich, who is continuing to rehab after Tommy John surgery, had a nice night. In four innings, Brnovich threw 65 pitches. He gave up five hits and one run with seven strikeouts.

Trace Bright saw Brnovich’s good outing and said “hold my beer.” He followed with five incredible innings in which he allowed one hit, one walk, and struck out nine.

Last year’s 5th round draft pick has had the familiar pattern of being a high strikeout guy (13.1 per 9) and a high walk guy (5 per 9). But in three July starts totaling 14 innings, he has walked only 5 while striking out 19. Much improved.

This one went into extras tied 1-1 before Aberdeen walked it off with an RBI double from Ryan Higgins. It was the team’s only extra-base hit on the day. Dylan Beavers went 2-for-4 and was intentionally walked in the 10th.

Charleston RiverDogs (TB) 8, Delmarva Shorebirds 4

Juan De Los Santos struck out five and walked one in four innings but unfortunately also gave up five runs on six hits.

Samuel Basallo, playing first base, went 2-for-4 with a walk. Noelberth Romero picked up three hits in the loss.

