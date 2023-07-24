Orioles minor league recap 7/24: Bowie pulls off a comeback and Delmarva’s Deivy Cruz has a good day

Triple-A: Gwinnett Stripers (ATL) 6, Norfolk Tides 2

Drew Rom’s season is trending in the wrong direction. Rom, 7-6, 5.49 ERA, allowed six runs in five innings and the Tides couldn’t recover. Kyle Dowdy, Logan Gillaspie, and T.J. McFarland, playing his first game in the Orioles org since 2016, all had scoreless outings.

The Tides’ two runs came off the bat of Connor Norby (1-for-4), who hit a two-run single to score Ryan McKenna (1-for-4, 2B) and Heston Kjerstad in the sixth. Kjerstad went 3-for-4 and is currently OPS’ing 1.005. Joey Ortiz doubled.

Box Score

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 4, Harrisburg Senators (WAS) 3

Bowie pulled off a comeback with a three-run sixth. In that inning, Billy Cook went yard, Jackson Holliday (2-for-4, .914 OPS) scored on a Shayne Fontana single and a Harrisburg throwing error, and Joseph Rosa drove in Fontana with a single. Donta’ Williams had the other RBI, singling home a run in the fifth. Rosa went 3-for-3.

A rehabbing Austin Voth threw two innings, allowing one run on a home run. Connor Gillispie (5-3, 3.61 ERA) got the win with five innings of two-run baseball. Keagan Gillies and Kade Strowd threw one scoreless inning apiece.

Box Score

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 8, Bowling Green Hot Rods (TB) 4

Aberdeen hit just one home run (Silas Ardoin, 1-for-4, 2 RBI, BB) and had just five hits, but seven walks by Bowling Green pitching helped lead the IronBirds offense to an eight-run day. Dylan Beavers walked twice. Second baseman Luis Valdez had two hits and a walk from the bottom of the order.

Jake Lyons opened, throwing just one inning and allowing a solo homer. Kyle Virbitsky provided length, with four three-run innings. Carson Carter, Antonio Vélez and Reese Sharp each had scoreless outings.

Box Score

Low-A: Charleston RiverDogs (TB) 8, Delmarva Shorebirds 4

Deivy Cruz was excellent, with five scoreless innings in which he allowed just one hit, struck out four, and walked one. But unfortunately Alfred Vega and Alejandro Méndez combined for an eight-run collapse in the sixth inning. Woof.

A shame to waste Anderson De los Santos’ four-RBI day. De los Santos hit a three-run homer and also contributed an RBI grounder. Trendon Craig went 2-for-4 with a double. Samuel Basallo, DH’ing, went 1-for-4.

Box Score

Tuesday’s Schedule

• Norfolk vs Nashville, 6:35. Starter: TBD

• Bowie @ Somerset, 12:05. Starter: TBD

• Aberdeen @ Jersey Shore, 6:05. Starter: TBD

• Delmarva @ Kannapolis, 7:00. Starter: TBD