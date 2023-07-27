Thursday Bird Droppings: An uninspiring end to a winning road trip

Good morning, Camden Chatters.

The Orioles are still in first place! I never get tired of typing that. And hopefully I’ll get many more opportunities to type that for the rest of the season and years to come. They are, however, riding a two-game losing streak and a series loss to the Phillies, who beat them again last night, 6-4. John Beers recapped the unsuccessful finale. With the Rays also losing to the Marlins yesterday, the O’s remain 1.5 games ahead of them for the AL East lead.

The Orioles finished their seven-game road trip with a 4-3 record. Their four-game series with the Rays that began the trip — which the Birds won to wrest control of the division — was so intense, so pressure-packed, that perhaps it was inevitable that the Orioles’ follow-up trip to Philadelphia would be a letdown. Still, the O’s were in position to win all three games against the Phillies, but couldn’t seal the deal on two of them.

With the trade deadline five days away, the O’s certainly could benefit from a few roster additions to help plug some holes and protect against fatigue for their younger players. Mike Elias and the front office have plenty of prospects to use as trade chips and could swing a big deal or two if they so choose.

One guy they won’t be getting, though, is Shohei Ohtani, whom the Angels have pulled off of the trade market, according to Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci. The Angels, currently four games out of a playoff spot, are going to try to make it to the postseason with Ohtani. That plan hasn’t worked for them the last five years, but hey, maybe this will be the exception. It was always incredibly unlikely the O’s would have acquired Ohtani anyway, but the dream is now officially dead.

The Angels, backing up their all-in status, acquired White Sox starter Lucas Giolito and reliever Reynaldo Lopez late last night. Those are two arms who could have been a good fit for the Orioles, but now they can be scratched off the list as well.

In other trade news yesterday, the Guardians and Dodgers swapped Amed Rosario for Noah Syndergaard, two pending free agents having lousy seasons. And former Oriole Jorge López has been traded in July for the second straight year, this time with the Twins sending him to the Marlins for fellow righty reliever Dylan Floro. López never really worked out for Minnesota after they acquired him from the O’s last year, while the Birds ended up with an All-Star in Yennier Cano and one of their top pitching prospects in Cade Povich. I’d call that trade a win for Elias.

Will any other significant trades go down today? Will the Orioles be involved? Stay tuned.

Links

Orioles roundtable: Answering the biggest questions as the MLB trade deadline approaches next week - Baltimore Sun

The Sun’s beat writers offer their thoughts on how the O’s will approach the trade deadline. They’re in favor of the club reuniting with a couple of former Orioles prospects. See if you can guess which ones.

The Baltimore Orioles Are the New York Mets Dream Trade Partner - Just Baseball

Mets writer Ryan Finkelstein offers a few trade ideas with the Orioles, including sending David Robertson, Mark Canha, and Jose Quintana in various packages for some combination of Connor Norby, Jud Fabian, Dylan Beavers, or César Prieto. What say you, Camden Chatters? Would you pull the trigger on any of these deals?

Orioles’ Henderson hopes he’ll return in a few days; Mullins runs in rehab; Lester clears waivers - BaltimoreBaseball.com

I’m holding my breath that Gunnar Henderson can return by tomorrow like he hopes, but players by nature tend to downplay their injures. Just look at Cedric Mullins, who thought he’d be out only a few days and now is on the injured list with no return in sight.

Orioles can’t hold three-run lead and drop series in Philadelphia (updated) - School of Roch

The Orioles’ offense has low-key struggled of late. Are we sure Ohtani isn’t available? Like, absolutely 100 percent sure?

Orioles birthdays and history

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! It’s the 71st birthday of second baseman and Orioles Hall of Famer Rich Dauer (71), who spent his entire 10-year MLB career with the Birds from 1976-1985. Other ex-Orioles with July 27 birthdays include Floyd “Sugar Bear” Rayford (66), Ryan “Flash” Flaherty (37), and Preston “I Have No Nickname” Guilmet (36).

On this day in 1969, the Orioles pulled off their most lopsided shutout victory in team history, beating the White Sox, 17-0, at Memorial Stadium. The O’s scored all 17 runs by the fifth inning. Frank Robinson homered twice and drove in five runs. Five different O’s batters had at least three hits, including Mark Belanger with four. (When even the famously light-hitting Belanger is scorching the ball, you know it’s a good day.) Orioles starter Jim Hardin threw a two-hit shutout and also hit a home run for good measure.

Random Orioles game of the day

On July 27, 1983, the Birds defeated the California Angels at Anaheim Stadium, 10-4. It was only a two-run game until the ninth, when the O’s erupted for five insurance runs. Cal Ripken Jr. led the charge with a 4-for-6 evening, driving in three, and Rich Dauer — on his 31st birthday — went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI out of the #9 spot. Allan Ramirez and Sammy Stewart capably handled the pitching duties, with Ramirez going 5.1 innings for the win and Stewart 3.2 for the save. The victory pulled the O’s a game ahead of the Yankees and Tigers for sole possession of first place in the AL East.