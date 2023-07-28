Friday night Orioles game thread: vs Yankees, 7:05

This weekend is an opportunity for the Orioles boost their own hopes of winning the AL East and absolutely bury the Yankees at the same time. Ideally, they will send the Bombers out of town in an 11-game deficit for the AL East crown.

But first, they have a tall task ahead of them. Not only will the lineup have to deal with Gerrit Cole on the bump but also the adrenaline boost that is sure to come with Aaron Judge’s return to the New York lineup. The 2022 MVP has been out for nearly two months, which has coincided with some predictably poor play from the rest of the roster. If the Yankees have any hope of making a postseason push they will need Judge to pick up right where he left off in early June.

Grayson Rodriguez starts for the O’s, his third outing since being recalled. So far, the rookie has shown an improved fastball and better control of his off-speed stuff. Limiting walks and keeping the ball in the park is usually his path to success. He still needs to go deeper into games as he is yet to complete six innings as a big leaguer.

Orioles Starting Lineup

Gunnar Henderson, SS Adley Rutschman, C Anthony Santander Ryan O’Hearn, 1B Ryan Mountcastle, DH Adam Frazier, 2B Austin Hays, LF Colton Cowser, CF Ramón Urías, 3B

Grayson Rodriguez, RHP (2-2, 6.91 ERA)

Henderson returns to the lineup after a back injury cost him the final game up in Philadelphia. O’Hearn and Mountcastle are both in the lineup against the right-handed Cole.

Yankees Starting Lineup

Gleyber Torres, 2B Aaron Judge, DH Anthony Rizzo, 1B Giancarlo Stanton, RF D.J. LeMahieu, 3B Billy McKinney, LF Harrison Bader, CF Anthony Volpe, SS Ben Rortvedt, C

Gerrit Cole, RHP (9-2, 2.78 ERA)