Orioles minor league recap 7/29: Poor starting pitching rampant as only Norfolk wins

Norfolk Tides 8, Nashville Sounds (MIL) 4

Cade Povich’s Triple-A debut did not go well. He made an early exit with just one out in the third inning after he walked the bases loaded and gave up a grand slam to sometimes major leaguer Keston Hiura. His final pitching line: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 BB, 2 K. Better luck next time, Cade.

The Tides batters couldn’t do much against Sounds starter Janson Junk (great name), but after he came out the floodgates opened as the Tides scored seven runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

Connor Norby and Joey Ortiz led the offense with three hits apiece, including one double from Norby. Kyle Stowers and Lewin Diaz homered in the game. Heston Kjerstad was 1-for-4 while Coby Mayo took an 0-fer.

Somerset Patriots (NYY) 10, Bowie Baysox 0

Just about everything went poorly for the Baysox last night, starting with Connor Gillispie giving up six runs in four innings. He gave up six hits and walked three.

On the other side, the Baysox had to face rehabbing Nestor Cortes, who pitched four shutout innings with just two hits. He struck out five. The Baysox managed just three hits in the game, two from Shayne Fontana.

Jersey Shore BlueClaws (PHI) 8, Aberdeen IronBirds 1

Trace Bright continued the org trend of poor starting pitching last night. He struck out five in three innings but also walked three and gave up four runs.

On offense, the IronBirds had just five hits. Their only run came on a home run by Maxwell Costes. Max Wagner went 1-for-4 while Frederick Bencosme and Creed Willems were both hitless.

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (CWS) 5, Delmarva Shorebirds 1

This game played out a lot like the IronBirds game. Starting pitcher Zack Showalter gave up three runs in three innings. He walked four and struck out five. Not ideal. Starting pitching tonight was just rough across the board.

The only run scored by the Shorebirds came on a home run for Luis Gonzalez. The team had just five hits total.

