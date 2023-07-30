Sunday Bird Droppings: Looking for a series win

Happy Sunday, Chatters. The Orioles had a rough time last night, losing to the Yankees 8-3. Tyler Wells was again bad. This is the third game in a row, which makes me worry it’s a trend. In his last three starts including last night, Wells has given up 11 runs in nine innings. Not great.

I know Mike Elias pointed out there is no science to support innings increases hurt a player, but Wells is getting beyond his top number and something is going on with him. If the Orioles trade for another starting pitcher, Wells seems like a prime candidate for a move to the bullpen to make room. Never thought I’d be saying that a few months ago.

Speaking of starting pitchers, last night the Texas Rangers traded for Max Scherzer! The Rangers shortstop Luisangel Acuña, brother of Ronald. Acuña, a shortstop, ranked third on the Rangers prospect list for MLB Pipeline and came in at 44 on the Top 100. For comparison, Heston Kjerstad currently slots in as #36 and Joey Ortiz is #61. Would you be interested in sending either of those two away for Scherzer?

As part of the deal, Scherzer agrees to opt-in for 2024 using his player option. For the rest of this year and all of next year, the Rangers will pay Scherzer $22.5M. The Mets will cover the rest, which is just over $35M. It’s kind of a wild deal.

Scherzer is 39 years old and in the midst of his worst year, ERA-wise, since 2011. His worst, by the way, is just above league average. It’s a gamble by the Rangers that he’ll be good enough to help the team in its quest for the World Series and that his age won’t have finally caught up to him.

If Scherzer can be pretty good, even if it’s not classic-Scherzer good, this year and next, then $22M is a bargain. Time, and how far the Rangers go in the playoffs, will tell if they will regret giving up Luisangel Acuña.

Can you imagine the Orioles making this deal? It’s tough for me. But in the next three days, we will find out exactly what kind of deal Mike Elias is willing to spin to improve the team for this year. And if the Mets are still looking to give away future Hall of Famers, Justin Verlander would look great in an Orioles uniform.

Back to the series against the Yankees. Tonight’s game will be broadcast on ESPN for Sunday Night Baseball at 7:10. The winner of the game will not only win this series but also the season series. The teams are currently tied at 6-6 this season. And thanks to the new slightly-more-balanced schedule, this is the last time they play each other this year. It will definitely feel weird to go through August and September without seeing the Yankees.

Links

It's time for Baltimore Orioles to use part of their farm system in trades to prepare for a deep playoff push

Dan Connolly believes that it's time to go for it.

3 relief pitching options the Orioles could trade for to help their bullpen - Birds Watcher

If the Orioles trade for Daniel Bard I will not be amused.

Mike Elias has to worry about the Orioles’ long-term future. This season is testing that approach. | ANALYSIS

Everyone is writing about what Mike Elias had to say when he spoke to media next week. The Sun's story has detailed quotes from Elias about the balancing act to improve the team and keep their success going through the upcoming years. It's a hard job!

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore to be Orioles' guest splasher Sunday night - The Baltimore Banner

Guest splasher is a thing now, apparently. Everyone in the Bird Bath should ask him about the stadium lease renewal.

Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have three Orioles birthday buddies. Pat Kelly (b. 1944, d. 2005) spent 1977-1980 with the Orioles as an outfielder. Gus Triandos (b. 1940, d. 2013) spent eight years with the Orioles in the late 1950s and mid-1960s. Thanks to that joke on The Wire, the catcher gained renewed fame in recent years. And Joe Coleman (b. 1922, d. 1997) saw time on the mound for the Orioles in 1954 and 1955.

On this day in 1954, third baseman Bob Kennedy became the first player to hit a grand slam for the Baltimore Orioles. In the same game, the Orioles drew 27K+ fans, giving them a season total on July 30th that surpassed any season total the St. Louis Browns drew in their history.

In 2009, the Orioles traded George “Flat Breezy” Sherrill to the Dodgers for Josh Bell and Steve Johnson. Sherrill was very good for the Dodgers down the stretch, but not so much in 2010.

In 2011, the Orioles traded Koji Uehera to the Rangers for Chris Davis and Tommy Hunter. That was a very good trade even though we were sad to see Koji go.