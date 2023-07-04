Orioles minor league recap 7/4: Bowie wins comeback, Delmarva throws shutout

Triple-A: Charlotte Knights at Norfolk Tides — postponed due to rain

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 5, Somerset Patriots (Yankees) 4

The Baysox pulled off a dramatic, last at-bat win, scoring five runs in the bottom of the eighth to erase a 3-0 deficit. If you’re wondering whether the sizzling hot Coby Mayo was involved...yes, of course he was. Mayo’s leadoff double began the rally (part of his two-hit game), and after the next two batters were retired, six consecutive Bowie batters reached base, the first on an error by the shortstop that should have ended the inning. The rest of the inning went walk, RBI single, walk, RBI HBP, run-scoring wild pitch, run-scoring passed ball, walk. That is some horrific baseball by the Yankees’ affiliate. You love to see it.

Cade Povich delivered a quality start for the Baysox, giving up three runs in six innings while striking out eight. It was a nice bounceback from his previous two outings, in which he was chased before the fifth inning both times. The Yankees’ #1 prospect, outfielder Jasson Domínguez, went 0-for-5 for Somerset. He’s hitting .201 with a .693 OPS.

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds 5, Lynchburg Hillcats (Guardians) 0

Delmarva hurlers put up a superb performance in this one, with three pitchers combining on a three-hit shutout. Seven-foot left-hander Jared Beck worked the first four, retiring 12 of the 13 batters he faced and striking out four. I’m rooting for this gargantuan human to pitch his way onto the prospect scene. For now, he has a 4.14 ERA and 1.56 WHIP.

Moisés Chace handled the final four innings and racked up an eye-popping nine strikeouts, giving up just one hit. It was the most dominant outing of the season for the 20-year-old right-hander, whose nine Ks were a career high. Between Beck and Chace, Eris Rodríguez earned the win with a scoreless fifth inning.

The Shorebirds had six hits and nine walks, putting ducks on the pond all over the place, but went just 2-for-18 with runners in scoring position. Fortunately, the Hillcats helped them out by gifting them two runs on balks and another two runs on wild pitches. Only one Delmarva hitter had an RBI (Elio Prado). Catcher Samuel Basallo was 0-for-3 with two walks.

