Good morning. In less than an hour, aircraft from here will join others from around the world, and you will be launching the largest aerial battle in the history of mankind. “Mankind” — that word should have new meaning for all of us today. We can’t be consumed by our petty differences anymore. We will be united in our common interests.

Perhaps it’s fate that today is the Fourth of July, and you will once again be fighting for our freedom. Not from tyranny, oppression, or persecution. But from annihilation. We are fighting for our right to live. To exist.

And should we win the day, the Fourth of July will no longer be known as an American holiday, but as the day the world declared, in one voice: “We will not go quietly into the night! We will not vanish without a fight!” We’re going to live on! We’re going to survive!

Today, we celebrate our Independence Day!

**

The Orioles are doing the three-catcher thing again, at least for today. James McCann was activated from the injured list prior to the game, with Chris Vallimont headed back to Norfolk after making his MLB debut last night. The O’s also recalled Bruce Zimmermann, which they were allowed to do without Bruce hitting the minimum days in the minors because the corresponding move was to place Cionel Pérez on the injured list with forearm soreness.

It’s too bad about Pérez. He’s been settling into nice results after a lot of struggle in April. Now he’s not going to be contributing for at least a couple of weeks, and possibly longer - it’s seldom a great sign when you start having guys on the injured list for forearm soreness.

As for the big picture for the Orioles right now, well, we all know what’s going on. The team is 7-10 over its last 17 games. The losses have made things feel grim. Last night’s defeat was the latest example. Three early runs and then nothing. Handed a lead, the bullpen could not keep it. The team gave up three home runs, none of which went to the cheap right field in Yankee Stadium, and its own assortment of lefty batters did not hit any home runs.

If the Orioles can manage a split of this series, that should be enough to stave off a feeling of dread before the All-Star break. If they can’t manage a split, well... the break’s gonna be a long time for that dread to set in.

Orioles lineup

Gunnar Henderson - SS Adley Rutschman - DH Anthony Santander - RF Ryan O’Hearn - 1B Cedric Mullins - CF Aaron Hicks - LF Jordan Westburg - 3B Adam Frazier - 2B James McCann - C

Starting pitcher Kyle Gibson has logged two straight clunkers in a row, so him turning that around would also be part of the O’s formula for victory today. He pitched against the Yankees in New York towards the end of May, throwing seven shutout innings in Orioles win.

Yankees lineup

Anthony Rizzo - 1B Gleyber Torres - 2B Giancarlo Stanton - DH Jake Bauers - RF Harrison Bader - CF Anthony Volpe - SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 3B Oswaldo Cabrera - LF Jose Trevino - C

This has been a sad lineup without Aaron Judge. That was true yesterday also and this did not stop Tyler Wells from giving up dingers to bottom of the lineup guys and then the bullpen from blowing it. Do better today! And let’s hope the Orioles offense can connect for some dingers against Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt.