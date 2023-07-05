Colton Cowser batting seventh, playing left field in Orioles debut

Colton Cowser won’t be kept waiting by the Orioles to make his MLB debut. The top outfield prospect, whose callup was first reported last night and officially announced by the Orioles on Wednesday afternoon, is in the lineup right away. This isn’t much of a surprise but it’s still nice to see it made official.

Cowser, who will be wearing #17 as a big leaguer, is batting seventh for his first game, playing left field. The most recent Oriole to wear this number was Alex Cobb from 2018-2020, so, you know, let’s hope Cowser has a much better career than that. And also a much better career than fellow Orioles top 5 draft pick and #17 wearer, Brian Matusz.

The Orioles announced the following set of roster moves on Wednesday along with Cowser’s callup:

OF Colton Cowser, RHP Eduard Bazardo contracts selected from Triple-A Norfolk (added to 26-man and 40-man roster)

OF Ryan McKenna optioned to Norfolk (removed from 26-man roster)

C Anthony Bemboom, RHP Chris Vallimont designated for assignment (removed from 40-man roster)

Tough luck for Vallimont, who got in one game and then was optioned and later DFA’d. Sentiment is not something that Mike Elias showed much even when the team was bad, and he’s shown it even less now that the team has done well. Bemboom seems to exist to be called up for two games and then designated for assignment, so here we are again. The latest three-catcher era is over.

The full Orioles Wednesday lineup:

Gunnar Henderson - SS Adley Rutschman - C Anthony Santander - RF Ryan O’Hearn - 1B Cedric Mullins - CF Aaron Hicks - DH Colton Cowser - LF Jordan Westburg - 3B Adam Frazier - 2B

That is a lineup with four Mike Elias draft picks, which is pretty cool. It will be a lot more fun if they can help drag the Orioles offense out of its current funk. The team will be facing Yankees starting pitcher Randy Vásquez, a 24-year-old righty who has all of two big league starts under his belt. I know what you’re thinking because I’m thinking it too. Let’s hope we’re wrong.