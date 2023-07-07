 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday Night Orioles Victory GIF Party: O’s beat Twins, 3-1 in 10 innings

You know what must be done

By Mark Brown
/ new
Baltimore Orioles v Minnesota Twins
Cedric Mullins: Amazing.
Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

It is Friday night.

The Orioles have beaten the Twins by a 3-1 score in a ten inning game. For the second time in a week, the O’s hung a loss on Minnesota closer Jhoan Duran, with Ramón Urías and Aaron Hicks picking up extra inning RBIs while All-Star closer Félix Bautista pitched a scoreless ninth to send it into extras and a scoreless tenth to secure the victory.

With a Rays loss on Friday night, the 52-35 Orioles are now three games back in the American League East.

YOU KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE.

More From Camden Chat

Loading comments...