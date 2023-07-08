Saturday afternoon Orioles game thread: at Twins, 2:10

All-Star starter Austin Hays is back in the lineup for the first time in nearly a week. Hays suffered a bruised hip during a collision last weekend but managed to dodge the injured list. He’ll be joined in the outfield by Aaron Hicks and Colton Cowser.

Anthony Santander gets the start at DH with Adley Rutschman back behind the plate. Cedric Mullins will get the day off after making a three-run catch yesterday evening.

Jordan Westburg will join Mullins on the bench with Ramón Urías and Adam Frazier in the field. Gunnar Henderson will bat leadoff and play short, and Ryan O’Hearn will take first base.

Tyler Wells gets the nod with an opportunity to clinch the series. Wells has impressed all season but remains susceptible to the long ball. Minnesota ranks eighth in baseball with 114 home runs.

Sonny Gray will start for the Twins. Gray limited Baltimore to only two hits over six shutout innings last week. The righty is 4-2 with a 2.50 ERA this season.

Orioles lineup:

Gunnar Henderson SS Adley Rutschman C Anthony Santander DH Ryan O’Hearn 1B Austin Hays LF Aaron Hicks CF Colton Cowser RF Ramón Urías 3B Adam Frazier 2B

Starter: RHP Tyler Wells