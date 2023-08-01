Tuesday night Orioles game thread: @ Blue Jays, 7:07 PM

By the time this story publishes, the trade deadline will have passed and we’ll all know who, if anyone, the Orioles traded for. I write this post about two hours ahead of time as I’ll be taking my daughter to dance class when the deadline passes. Real-life obligations, you know?

Regardless of if anyone is acquired or if the Orioles stand pat, they have a game to play tonight against their division rival Blue Jays. The Orioles defeated the Jays last night and used their high-leverage relievers to do so. This is where I suggest that tonight they drop a 10-spot on the other team so some of our guys can rest. A complete game shutout from Kyle Bradish would also be nice.

Despite his disappointing last start vs the Phillies, Bradish has turned himself into the team’s most reliable starter this season so I’m not too worried about that last start. Tonight is his second start of the season against the Blue Jays. In his first start on June 14th, Bradish pitched seven innings with one run allowed.

Taking the mound for the Blue Jays is Hyun Jin Ryu, making his first start since June 1st, 2022. His recovery from Tommy John surgery appears to be complete so now it’s time to see what he’s got as a 36-year-old lefty who hasn’t pitched in the majors in 14 months. I wish him the best for his health but not for his effectiveness.

Orioles lineup

Adley Rutschman - C Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Anthony Santander - RF Austin Hays - LF Gunnar Henderson - DH Jordan Westburg - 2B Ramón Urías - 3B Ryan McKenna - CF Jorge Mateo - SS

SP: Kyle Bradish - RHP

Blue Jays lineup

Whit Merrifield - 2B Brandon Belt - DH Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - 1B George Springer - RF Matt Chapman - 3B Danny Jansen - C Daulton Varsho - LF Santiago Espinal - SS Kevin Kiermaier - CF

SP: Hyun Jin Ryu - LHP