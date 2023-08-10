Orioles minor league recap 8/10: Top picks Bradfield and Horvath debut for Delmarva

Triple-A: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Marlins) 3, Norfolk Tides 2

Chayce McDermott had yet another impressive start for Norfolk. Over five innings he allowed just one run on two hits, no walks, and six strikeouts. He owns a 1.88 ERA over 24 total innings at the level. Austin Voth racked up five strikeouts in two innings of relief before Bryan Baker had himself a tough night. The righty served up a two-run homer in the eighth inning to blow the lead and take the loss.

In a MLB Rehab appearance, Austin Voth tosses 2.0 scoreless innings and earns a hold. He struck out five batters



Norfolk leads 2-1 into the bottom of the 8th.#RisingTide pic.twitter.com/tHsKpP0bQX — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) August 10, 2023

Josh Lester got the scoring started with a solo homer in the second inning. Joey Ortiz drove in the other run, knocking in Connor Norby in the third. And that was it. The Tides were shut down the rest of the way. Coby Mayo had two doubles on the day, and Heston Kjerstad added a two-bagger of his own. Mayo, Norby, and Anthony Bemboom worked one walk apiece. Ortiz also swiped his 10th bag of the season.

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 4, Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants) 3

A rehabbing Cedric Mullins went 0-for-5 at the plate, but he also made a ridiculous catch at the wall in centerfield. Jackson Holliday took an 0-for-4 with a walk, an RBI, a run scored, and three strikeouts. Collin Burns had himself a nice night with two hits, including a double, two stolen bases, a walk, and a run scored. Silas Ardoin went 2-for-4 with a single, a double, and two RBI.

After serving up a two-run homer in the first inning, Connor Gillispie settled down to finish five innings and allow three runs in total. He walked two and struck out one. Houston Roth managed to avoid allowing a run in two innings despite issuing four walks. Keagan Gillies snagged the save by striking out three over two perfect innings.

Single-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets) 5, Aberdeen IronBirds 3

Samuel Basallo had two of Aberdeen’s three hits. The catcher doubled, walked, and scored a run out of the lead-off spot. Jacob Teter had the other base hit, a double, and also knocked in a pair of runs. Ryan Higgins worked a couple of bases on balls and scored a run. Isaac De León walked once and scored.

The nine strikeouts that Trace Bright recorded in four innings were impressive, but the six hits and four runs were less so. The starter also gave up a solo dong and walked a pair. Cameron Weston sat down six batters on strikes over his four frames of work while allowing just one run on three hits and two walks.

Cameron Weston is so much fun to watch pic.twitter.com/i6ihJcTCOb — The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast (@BSLOnTheVerge) August 9, 2023

Low-A: Carolina Mudcats (Brewers) 6, Delmarva Shorebirds 4

A pair of 2023 draft picks made their Delmarva debuts in this one. Enrique Bradfield Jr. led off and played centerfield, going 0-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base, and a run scored. Mac Horvath slotted in right behind him and went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base. But it was 10th-round pick Matthew Etzel that stole the show. In his second game at the level, Etzel went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, an RBI, and three stolen bases.

Matthew Etzel brings one home with a single to pull us within two!#FlyTogether | #Birdland pic.twitter.com/Ue06j5mu9O — Delmarva Shorebirds (@shorebirds) August 10, 2023

It was a mixed bag of performances on the mound. Raúl Rangel started and allowed four runs on five hits in just 1.2 innings. Randy Berigüete followed with 2.1 scoreless innings. Joe Kemlage struggled with command, walking four and allowing one earned run over three innings. And Brayner Sánchez was the last to trot in from the ‘pen, tossing a one-hit eighth inning.

