Friday night Orioles game thread: at Mariners, 10:10

Welcome back to Birdland, folks! Cedric Mullins rejoined the Orioles today in Seattle, and Kevin Brown will return to the MASN booth tonight. Mullins arrival should bolster Baltimore’s lineup and defense, while the return of Brown should hopefully mark the end of a bizarre national story.

Mullins missed three weeks after suffering his second groin injury of the season. His return prompted the Orioles to option Ryan McKenna to Triple-A Norfolk. Aaron Hicks appears on pace to rejoin Baltimore during its current road trip, which could lead to an interesting decision with Colton Cowser.

Cowser will still get the start tonight with Mullins and Ryan O’Hearn joining him in the outfield. Anthony Santander will serve as the designated hitter.

Adley Rutschman will bat leadoff while sliding behind the plate. Ryan Mountcastle will bat sixth and play first base.

Gunnar Henderson will bat second and play short. Adam Frazier and Ramón Urías will complete the infield.

Veteran starter Kyle Gibson gets the nod for Baltimore. Gibson has completed six innings or more in six of his last seven starts, so look for the righty to provide the O’s some length tonight.

The Mariners will counter with Luis Castillo. Castillo holds a 7-7 record with an impressive 3.21 ERA.

Orioles lineup:

1.) Adley Rutschman C

2.) Gunnar Henderson SS

3.) Anthony Santander DH

4.) Ryan O’Hearn RF

5.) Cedric Mullins CF

6.) Ryan Mountcastle 1B

7.) Adam Frazier 2B

8.) Ramón Urías 3B

9.) Colton Cowser LF

Starter: RHP Kyle Gibson