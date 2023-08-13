Orioles minor league recap 8/13: Samuel Basallo homers for Aberdeen

Triple-A: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (MIA) 8, Norfolk Tides 0

The Tides lost their sixth straight last night. They managed just four hits and committed three errors in the field. Starting pitcher Bruce Zimmermann came out of the game after three innings pitched and two runs allowed. And things continued to go bad for the rehabbing Mychal Givens. He faced five batters and only retired one. He issued two walks and gave up a three-run homer.

Joey Ortiz singled twice. Kyle Stowers and Josh Lester had the other two hits, also both singles. Heston Kjerstad went 0-for-4, as did the rehabbing Aaron Hicks.

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 5, Richmond Flying Squirrels (SFG) 2

Tyler Wells started for the Baysox and pitched 3.1 innings with 60 pitches (31 strikes). He walked two and struck out three. He allowed one run which came via sac fly after Wells loaded the bases on a double, single, and walk.

Jud Fabian was the star on offense. He went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer. Jackson Holliday reached twice with a double and a walk. It’s funny how reaching twice with an extra-base hit almost feels like a disappointment, but Holliday has been so good that it kind of is. Max Wagner doubled from the top of the lineup but also struck out three times.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 8, Brooklyn Cyclones (NYM) 3

Catcher Samuel Basallo hit his first High-A home run as part of a two-hit, four-RBI night. He also took a bases-loaded walk. Great to see him have such a good game as he continues to adjust to High-A.

First High-A home run for Samuel Basallo is an opposite-field blast! pic.twitter.com/azf43PAEOM — The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast (@BSLOnTheVerge) August 12, 2023

The IronBirds scored eight runs on just seven hits thanks in part to two run-scoring balks by the Cyclones pitcher. A run also scored on an error.

Juan Nuñez started the game and was lucky to give up just three runs. He gave up five hits and walked four in the game.

Low-A: Carolina Mudcats (MIL) 6, Delmarva Shorebirds 3

The Shorebirds led this game 2-1 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, but their bullpen coughed up five runs in the final two frames. Starter Trey McGough, rehabbing from the Tides, pitched three scoreless with three hits and a walk. He was replaced by usual starter Juan De Los Santos, who gave up one run across four innings pitched.

Brayan Hernández led the offense with a two-hit game including a home run. That was the only extra-base hit of the game for the Shorebirds.

Enrique Bradfield did not play.

