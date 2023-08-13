Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: @ Mariners, 4:10

The Orioles and Mariners play the final game of their series today after splitting the first two. The first two games couldn’t have been more different. The Mariners ran away with the game on Friday and last night the Orioles outlasted nine shutout innings from George Kirby before pulling ahead in the 10th for a 1-0 victory.

If I could order up a game for today, I’d like an easy Orioles win. I mean, I’d like that every time out, obviously. But after the last two games, it would really be a nice change of pace.

Kyle Bradish is on the mound for the Orioles and while his overall numbers are still very good, his last handful of starts have been something of a mixed bag. He gave up no runs against the Mets last weekend but was very wild. He walked five batters, hit another, and couldn’t finish five innings. He was solid against Toronto before that, but gave up five runs to the Phillies on July 26th. It’s really hard to say what we might get from Bradish.

Bryce Miller is having a solid rookie season for the Mariners and he struck out 10 in five innings in his last start against the Angels. But before that, he had back-to-back terrible starts against Boston and Minnesota. Overall his 4.20 ERA in 16 starts is slightly below league average and he has a better FIP of 3.95.

There is a story on MLB.com about Miller and Orioles’ rookie Jordan Westburg, who grew up together in Texas as friends. Half their lives ago, when both were 12, they faced each other in a Little League game and homered off of each other in consecutive innings. Adorbs. I’m sure Westburg would love to do that again now that they are both big leaguers.

Orioles lineup

Adley Rutschman (S) DH Gunnar Henderson (L) SS Anthony Santander (S) RF Ryan O’Hearn (L) LF Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B Adam Frazier (L) 2B Austin Hays (RF) CF Jordan Westburg (RF) 3B James McCann (R) C

SP: Kyle Bradish (RHP)

Mariners lineup

Julio Rodríguez (R) CF Eugenio Suárez (RF) 3B Cal Raleigh (S) C Teoscar Hernández (R) DH Ty France (R) 1B Dominic Canzone (L) RF Cade Marlowe (L) LF Dylan Moore (R) SS Josh Rojas (L) 2B

SP: Bryce Miller (RHP)

Let’s go O’s!