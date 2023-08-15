Tuesday Bird Droppings: Grayson Rodriguez is very good

Happy Tuesday, Camden Chatters! I will be upfront with you all: I did not see the end of last night’s baseball game. The Orioles are a lot of fun right now but I am just too old to be staying up that late on a work night.

I did stay up long enough to watch Grayson Rodriguez and it was a treat. After the disappointing start to his rookie season, Rodriguez seems to be getting better as the season goes on. Last night his velocity remained impressive as he pumped 22 pitches over 99 mph. Five of those were over 100.

The sixth inning has been Rodriguez’s bugaboo. Since he was recalled on July 17th, Rodriguez pitched into the sixth inning in all six starts he has made, including last night. With the exception of the start against the last-place Yankees on July 28th, he’s gotten himself into trouble in that inning.

So when he started the sixth inning by giving up a home run to Garrett Cooper, it was fair to wonder if he’d bounce back. He did just that by striking out the next three batters to get out of the inning. Ultimately he pitched a career-high seven innings. He struck out six, walked one, and gave up only three hits. He has officially become appointment TV for me. Honestly, look at this:

Grayson Rodriguez, 100mph Fastball and 84mph Slider, Overlay.

pic.twitter.com/OOUsoQENiS — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 15, 2023

For the full details on Grayson’s start and the game as a whole, be sure to check out Andrea’s recap on the front page.

Have the Orioles finally developed a truly homegrown starting ace? We will need a bit more track record on that, but things look promising.

Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have four Orioles birthday buddies, including a current member of the bullpen Jacob Webb. Webb, claimed on the waivers from the Angels on August 7th, turns 29 years old today. In three appearances for the Orioles, Webb has struck out six and walked one in three innings. He hasn’t allowed a hit. That’ll play.

Also celebrating today are Chris Singleton (51), Jeff Huson (59), and Tom Dodd (65).

On this day in 1975, manager Earl Weaver managed to get himself ejected from both games in a doubleheader.

On this day in 1979, the Orioles and White Sox went into the 12th inning tied 1-1. Eddie Murray singled, moved to second on a bunt, then third on a flyball. He then stole home to give the Orioles a 2-1 win. That’s gotta be the most exciting way to win a game.

In 1996, the Orioles scored 15 runs over the final three innings to beat the Athletics by an 18-5 score. They hit five home runs in the game, including two by Chris Hoiles.

In 1997, Randy Johnson pitched a complete game against the Orioles with 13 strikeouts but the Mariners lost, 4-3. Johnson gave up two home runs including one to certified Randy Johnson killer Jeff Reboulet.

In 2007, Jamie Walker gave up a three-run homer in the ninth inning to allow the Yankees to tie the game and send it to extra innings. But the Orioles got to Mariano Rivera for three runs in the 10th inning to get a 6-3 win.