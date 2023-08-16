Wednesday night Orioles game thread: at Padres, 8:40

It took an oddly long time for the Orioles to post their lineup today. Typically, that is an indication that a roster move is coming, and the team needs an extra hour to get things situated.

That wouldn’t have been surprising given the context. Jack Flaherty’s abbreviated start on Tuesday required five innings from the bullpen, including a frame from backup catcher James McCann. Nick Vespi seemed particularly vulnerable as he threw two of those innings, got touched up for three runs, and he’s been a frequent rider of the Norfolk shuttle this season.

But nope. Today, it was just a delayed lineup. The O’s didn’t make any moves. They do have an off day on Thursday, and then another on Monday as they recover from the lengthy west coast swing. That gives them some wiggle room. Depending on the events of tonight’s game, a move may be necessary ahead of that series in Oakland. But if Dean Kremer can provide some length they may be able to get back to Baltimore with their present six-man rotation and seven-man bullpen both intact.

Every game is important the rest of the way. The Rays already beat the Giants 6-1 earlier today, meaning that the AL East is down to 2.5 games heading into this evening. The O’s will need to win to push it back to the three games they started the day with.

Orioles Starting Lineup

Adley Rutschman, DH Ryan Mountcastle, 1B Anthony Santander, RF Gunnar Henderson, 3B Jordan Westburg, 2B Austin Hays, LF Cedric Mullins, CF James McCann, C Jorge Mateo, SS

Dean Kremer, RHP (11-4, 4.50 ERA)

It’s a lefty on the mound, so Brandon Hyde has deployed his righty-heavy lineup. That means the first start of the series for McCann and Mateo. Meanwhile, Aaron Hicks stays on the bench with his sore back. It seems possible that his status is what held up this lineup. He has good numbers against southpaws this season, and would likely start if healthy. Hyde wasn’t even sure he could be an option off the bench.

Padres Starting Lineup

Ha-Seong Kim, 2B Fernando Tatis Jr., RF Juan Soto, LF Manny Machado, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS Jake Cronenworth, 1B Gary Sanchez, C Ben Gamel, DH Trent Grisham, CF

Blake Snell, LHP (9-8, 2.63 ERA)