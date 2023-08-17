Orioles minor league recap 8/17: Povich struggles, Wagner and Horvath go deep

Triple-A: Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals) 10, Norfolk Tides 0

It was a tough night for Cade Povich. The lefty lasted just 1.2 innings and allowed nine runs, including two three-run homers, on seven hits, two walks, and two strikeouts. His ERA at the level nearly doubled in one nightmarish evening from 4.73 to 9.60.

On the bright side, the rest of the pitching staff was pretty great! Morgan McSweeney delivered 2.1 shutout innings and struck out three. DL Hall tossed a perfect frame, looking more and more like a call-up candidate sometime soon. Wandisson Charles tossed a clean inning. Even corner infielder Josh Lester got in on it, hurling a shutout inning in mop up duty. The only reliever to struggle was Bryan Baker, who gave up one run on a hit and two walks.

There was little to write home about on offense. The lineup combined for just three hits and three walks. Colton Cowser was 1-for-3 with a single, a walk, and two strikeouts out of the leadoff spot. Lewin Díaz was 2-for-3 with a double.

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 5, Altoona Curve (Pirates) 1

Connor Gillispie delivered a nice 5.1-inning start in which he gave up just one run on three hits, no walks, and two strikeouts. But it was Conner Loeprich who vultured the win with his 1.2 shutout frames in relief before Nolan Hoffman slammed the door shut with two scoreless frames for his fifth save.

Just about the entire lineup contributed to the offensive output. Max Wagner and John Rhodes both smacked solo homers. Dylan Beavers was 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored. Jackson Holliday tripled and drove in a run. Jud Fabian worked a pair of walks and stole a base while Collin Burns had a 2-for-3 night with a walk, a run, and an RBI.

11th home run of the year for Max Wagner, his first AA home run. pic.twitter.com/2GDlpaAkW4 — The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast (@BSLOnTheVerge) August 16, 2023

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 5, Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals) 4

Aberdeen kept constant traffic on the bases throughout the game with seven hits and seven walks. Isaac De León got the scoring started for the home team with a two-run homer in the second. Jacob Teter added a solo dong in the fourth. Other notable offensive performances belong to Isaac De Leon (1-for-2 triple, twp walks, two RBI) and Ryan Higgins (2-for-4, run scored).

Kyle Virbitsky was real good as the starter. Over five innings he allowed just one run on five hits and six strikeouts. The win, however, belonged to Cameron Weston, who coughed up the lead with his three runs (two earned) over three innings. Reese Sharp snagged his first save with the IronBirds after a scoreless ninth.

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds 7, Salem Red Sox 3

Another game, another stolen base for Enrique Bradfield Jr. He also went 1-for-4 with a run scored. Mac Horvath smacked his first Delmarva home run, a solo long ball. Matthew Etzel added a single, a run scored, and a stolen base. Stiven Acevedo doubled, triple, and drove in two runs across four at-bats. Randy Fiorentino contributed his third dong of the season.

Mac Horvath with his second bomb as a pro pic.twitter.com/RVd9i4QUAl — The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast (@BSLOnTheVerge) August 17, 2023

It was a team effort on the bump. Juan Rojas allowed two runs and struck out four over three innings. Raúl Rangel followed with four innings and one unearned run allowed. And finally Randy Berigüete handled the eighth and ninth, striking out four in the process to earn his second save.

