Orioles minor league recap 8/18: Samuel Basallo erupts, Enrique Bradfield Jr. keeps stealing bases

Triple-A: Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals) 6, Norfolk Tides 2

Memphis held Norfolk off the board for the first seven innings. Coby Mayo finally broke through with a two-run single in the eighth, but the Tides sputtered after that. Mayo and Connor Norby both finished 2-for-3.

Colton Cowser went 1-for-5 from the leadoff spot and was caught stealing at third base. Joey Ortiz finished 1-for-4, and Kyle Stowers went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. Heston Kjerstad walked and scored a run.

Justin Armbruester allowed a pair of runs in four innings. Austin Voth retired three consecutive batters after allowing a leadoff single in the seventh. Joey Krehbiel allowed a run in an inning of work.

César Prieto finished 2-for-4 with an RBI for Memphis.

Double-A: Altoona Curve (Pirates) 6, Bowie Baysox 3

Altoona scored all six runs in the first two innings, and Bowie never managed to catch up with the Curve. Bowie starter Ryan Long allowed an RBI double in the first before Altoona broke the game open in the second.

Kade Strowd replaced Long and immediately surrendered a three-run triple. A throwing error by Jackson Holliday allowed the sixth run to score. On the bright side, Keagan Gillies and Dan Hammer tossed four scoreless innings to end the game.

Holliday finished 1-for-4. Donta’ Williams led the charge for Bowie with three hits. Dylan Beavers, Max Wagner and John Rhodes all recorded a hit in four trips.

High-A: Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals) 7, Aberdeen IronBirds 6

Aberdeen jumped out to a two-run lead in the bottom of the first on a two-run homer by Samuel Basallo. Basallo posted a Top-100 prospect type of night going 4-for-4 with 3 RBIs, a double, and a pair of runs scored. Basallo and Elio Prado combined for seven of Aberdeen’s nine hits with Prado going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles.

Cooper Chandler recorded two shutout innings to start the game before allowing six runs in the third. The IronBirds were never able to catch the Blue Rocks. Yaqui Rivera led an impressive night from the bullpen with 3.1 scoreless frames.

Low-A: Salem Red Sox 4, Delmarva Shorebirds 2

Delmarva scored its only runs on a two-run single by Anderson De Los Santos. Noelberth Romero tallied the only multi-hit effort, and Enrique Bradfield Jr. finished 1-for-3 with a walk and two more stolen bases. The top draft choice is now 13-for-13 in his professional career.

Deivy Cruz allowed a pair of runs on three hits in four innings. Cruz struck out four, walked three, and surrendered a two-run homer. Juan De Los Santos limited Salem to one run over four innings from the bullpen.

