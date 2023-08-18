Friday night Orioles game thread: at Athletics, 9:40

The Orioles dropped two of three in San Diego, but a day off and a date with Oakland should provide the club a boost. Baltimore will look to take care of business in the first of three against the last place A’s.

Kyle Gibson will look to return to form after allowing nine runs his last time out. Gibson had worked at least six innings in four consecutive starts before taking a beating from Seattle. The bullpen is fresh, and the O’s would love to keep it that way if Gibson can bring his A-game.

The Orioles could use a spark at the plate after tallying only 17 runs in their last six games out west. Adley Rutschman will take his now usual spot atop the lineup. Gunnar Henderson will play short with Adam Frazier taking second base.

Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander and Austin Hays will handle the outfield duties. Ryan Mountcastle will serve as the designated hitter with Ryan O’Hearn playing first base. Jordan Westburg will complete the lineup at third base.

Check out Mark Brown’s series preview for an extended look at the three-game set.

Orioles lineup:

Adley Rutschman C Gunnar Henderson SS Anthony Santander RF Ryan Mountcastle DH Ryan O’Hearn 1B Cedric Mullins CF Austin Hays LF Adam Frazier 2B Jordan Westburg 3B

Starter: RHP Kyle Gibson