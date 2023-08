It is Saturday morning.

The Orioles have beaten the Athletics, 9-4. Ten different Orioles batters had hits as part of a 16-hit effort, including a titanic Gunnar Henderson dinger that went into the second deck at the Coliseum. Adley Rutschman had a three-hit game as well as Henderson, and four O’s relievers combined to pitch four scoreless innings.

The magic number for the Orioles to clinch the American League East is now 38.

YOU KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE.