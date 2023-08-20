Orioles minor league recap 8/20: Another clean sweep with two walk-off wins

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 9, Memphis Redbirds (STL) 2

Garrett Stallings pitched five solid innings for the Tides, giving up just one run on five hits and two walks. He struck out five. Bryan Baker pitched a perfect inning in relief.

Through the first seven innings, all three runs scored by the Tides came off the bat of Connor Norby, who hit a three-run shot for his 16th home run of the year. The offense broke out for six runs in the eighth inning to make it a laugher. That inning saw RBI doubles from Coby Mayo and Colton Cowser.

In addition to the double, Cowser walked twice in the game, Mayo went 2-for-4 with a walk and Josh Lester picked up three hits. Joey Ortiz singled in five at-bats. Kyle Stowers and Heston Kjerstad were hitless.

Box Score

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 6, Altoona Curve (PIT) 5 - F/10

The Baysox tied the game in the bottom of the ninth thanks to three straight singles from Dylan Beavers, Jackson Holliday, and Max Wagner, then went on to win in the 10th on a walk-off wild pitch.

John Rhodes started off the scoring in the 1st with an Earl Weaver Special that scored Holliday and Jud Fabian, who had both walked. That was Rhodes’s only hit in the game. Beavers and Wagner both had two-hit games. Holliday had just the one, but he did walk twice. Fabian was hitless.

Tyler Wells made the start for the Baysox and threw 27 pitches in two innings. He gave up just one hit, but it was a home run because he is Tyler Wells. He struck out two and walked none. Pitchers Peter Van Loon and Alex Pham gave up two runs each as well.

Box Score

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 4, Wilmington Blue Rocks (WAS) 3 - F/10

The IronBirds blew a 3-2 lead in the seventh but came back to win on a walk-off single by Trendon Craig in the 10th inning.

The IronBirds had a pretty good offensive game with 11 hits, including two each from Elio Prado, Carter Young, Jacob Teter, and Isaac De León. Teter hit a home run, as did Creed Willems, who also walked twice. Samuel Basallo started the game getting a night off and ended up going 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter.

Trey McGough started for the IronBirds and gave up two runs in four innings.

Box Score

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds 10, Salem Red Sox 2

Enrique Bradfield was caught stealing today, which means he will not be perfect on stolen base attempts in his professional career. He is still 14 for 15, which isn’t too shabby. He reached base four times last night with two singles and two walks.

In other 2023 draft pick news, Tavian Josenberger (3rd round) singled and walked while Matthew Etzel (10th round) walked twice.

The Shorebirds had more walks (9) in the game than they did hits (8), and scored an eye-popping four runs on wild pitches and one on a bases-loaded walk. The Red Sox pitching was suspect, even for Low-A. In more traditional run-scoring, Anderson De Los Santos had a two-RBI double.

Luis De León, making his third start for Delmarva, pitched four innings with two hits, two walks, and six strikeouts. The 20-year-old’s lone run allowed was unearned via an RBI single after an error allowed the inning to continue.

Box Score

Today’s Schedule