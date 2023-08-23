Wednesday night Orioles game thread: vs. Blue Jays, 7:05

Dean Kremer will start for Baltimore tonight after Jack Flaherty complained of some general soreness. The Orioles have not placed Flaherty on the injured list, but the move casts some uncertainty on the six-man rotation. Flaherty could simply skip a turn, but it remains to be seen at this time.

The Orioles acquired Flaherty to help offset several young pitchers eclipsing career highs in innings pitched. The veteran starter experiencing arm fatigue is both ironic and less than ideal. Hopefully the additional rest helps Flaherty return to the pitcher Baltimore hoped to acquire at the end of July.

Kremer will pitch to leadoff hitter Adley Rutschman. Blue-Jay killer Ryan Mountcastle will look to bounce back after a rare 0-for last night. Ryan O’Hearn will play first base while Mountastle slides in as the DH.

Anthony Santander will start and play right field after almost pinch hitting yesterday. Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays will join him in the outfield. Gunnar Henderson will play shortstop and Ramón Urías will handle the hot corner. Jordan Westburg will complete the infield at second base.

Orioles lineup:

Adley Rutschman C Gunnar Henderson SS Anthony Santander RF Ryan Mountcastle DH Ryan O’Hearn 1B Austin Hays LF Cedric Mullins CF Jordan Westburg 2B Ramón Urias 3B

Starter: RHP Dean Kremer