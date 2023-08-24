Orioles minor league recap 8/24: Fabian and Rhodes go deep for Bowie

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 3, Durham Bulls (Rays) 1

There was all sorts of good stuff in this one, but let’s start on the mound. Justin Armbruester was terrific, delivering five shutout, one-hit innings to go along with two walks and six strikeouts. His ERA with Norfolk is down to 3.67. The bullpen did well in support. Ryan Watson allowed one run over two innings, and then both Tyler Wells and DL Hall tossed a scoreless inning apiece. Hall’s outing included two walks and three strikeouts.

The lineup produced just enough to eke out the win. Lewin Díaz and Coby Mayo both doubled for the team’s only extra-base hits. Heston Kjerstad, Kyle Stowers, and Anthony Bemboom added one single each. Connor Norby worked three walks. It was a bad day at the plate for Colton Cowser, who went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts, but he made up for it with an insane, home run-robbing catch in center field.

Colton Cowser not only showing out offensively since his return to Norfolk, but flashes the ups and leather tonight!



pic.twitter.com/mx9G32jFAT

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 8, Erie SeaWolves (Tigers) 6 - F/10

Oodles of offense from Bowie. Dylan Beavers had three hits out of the lead-off spot. Jud Fabian and John Rhodes both had two-hit days that included home runs. Jackson Holliday walked three times and scored a run. Maxwell Costes singled twice and scored twice. Connor Pavolony pushed across the winning run in the 10th inning with his first double at the level, and then Max Wagner knocked in another to give us our final score.

pic.twitter.com/QmJZsioik4

It was more of a mixed bag on the mound. Ryan Long started and went four innings, but not before giving up four runs on eight hits, including a home run, and two strikeouts. Ryan Hennen tossed two shutout innings and Xavier Moore followed with one of his own. That brought on Keagan Gillies to try for a two-inning save. He made it through the eighth without issue but then coughed up a two-run homer to push the game into extras. After the offense did their thing in the top of the inning, Nick Richmond came on to snag his third save of the year.

High-A: Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) 3, Aberdeen IronBirds 2

Cooper Chandler had himself a nice start. Over four innings the righty allowed just one hit, one walk, and no runs while striking out seven. Cameron Weston would not find as much success. He worked a fine fifth inning but found trouble when he returned for the sixth, issuing a walk and single to begin the frame before he was lifted. Reese Sharp came on and allowed both inherited runners to score, although he wasn’t helped by a Samuel Basallo throwing error on a pickoff attempt. Besides that, Sharp was credited with three scoreless innings. Antonio Velez was saddled with the loss. He came in for bottom of the ninth in a tie game, and immediately gave up a triple and a single without recording an out.

Frederick Bencosme had two doubles and a run scored atop the lineup. Creed Willems added a two-bagger and an RBI. Elio Prado singled, walked twice, stole a base, and scored a run. Basallo was 1-for-4 with an RBI and a walk.

Low-A: Lynchburg Hillcats (Guardians) 2, Delmarva Shorebirds 1

Delmarva had just five hits and two walks. Tavian Josenberger doubled, and Adam Crampton tripled for their only extra-base knocks. Enrique Bradfield was 0-for-4. Jalen Vazquez scored the only run after reaching base on a single. Angel Tejada had the lone RBI.

At least the pitching performance was pretty good! Deivy Cruz delivered four innings, allowing two runs on four hits—including a home run—a walk, and two strikeouts. The bullpen was lights out from there. Adam Stauffer tossed one shutout inning, Ty Weatherly delivered two scoreless frames, and Blake Money wrapped it up with a clean eighth.

Box Scores

Thursday’s Schedule