Orioles minor league recap 8/25: Kyle Stowers goes deep, Bowie’s rally falls short

Triple-A: Durham Bulls (Rays) 3, Norfolk Tides 1

Kyle Stowers provided Norfolk’s only offense with a solo home run in the second inning. The blast marked the only extra-base hit for the Tides. Heston Kjerstad, Coby Mayo, Daz Cameron and José Godoy all notched a single.

Bruce Zimmermann allowed a pair of runs in three innings. Joey Krehbiel recorded a scoreless inning with a pair of strikeouts, but this one felt about as uneventful as it gets for the Tides.

Double-A: Erie SeaWolves (Tigers) 12, Bowie Baysox 10

Bowie did its best to mount a comeback with five runs in the eighth and two more in the ninth, but Erie avoided a complete collapse. The Baysox combined several singles and walks during their big inning. Jud Fabian used a three-run home run and a bases loaded walk to lead Bowie with four RBIs.

Jud Fabian has homered in back-to-back games pic.twitter.com/G0V7EzQ1YJ — Orioles Player Development (@OsPlayerDev) August 25, 2023

Dylan Beavers went 2-for-5 with a walk from the leadoff spot, and Connor Pavolony finished 3-for-5 from the nine hole. Maxwell Costes and Greg Cullen both recorded multi-hit games.

Ignacio Feliz took the brunt of the damage on the mound with five runs allowed in 1.2 innings. All 12 of Erie’s runs were earned against four Bowie pitchers.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 2, Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) 1

Elio Prado scored the first run on a wild pitch in the fourth, and Luis Valdez launched a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning. Prado and Carter Young combined for four of Aberdeen’s five hits, with Valdez finishing 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Juan Nuñez started and tossed four innings of one run ball. Logan Rinehart worked a clean fifth inning, and Jake Lyons pitched four scoreless frames to end the game.

Low-A: Lynchburg Hillcats (Guardians) 4, Delmarva Shorebirds 3

Tenth-round pick Matthew Etzel went 2-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs for Delmarva. Mac Horvath doubled and plated a run with a sacrifice fly. Noelberth Romero legged out a two-bagger and walked twice.

Juan De Los Santos allowed three runs in three innings. De Los Santos walked three compared to only two strikeouts and allowed four hits. Kelvin LaRoche kept Delmarva in the game with two scoreless innings in relief.

