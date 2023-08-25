Friday Night Orioles Victory GIF Party: O’s beat Rockies, 5-4

It is Friday night.

The Orioles have beaten the Rockies, 5-4. Gunnar Henderson delivered a two-run go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth inning that helped power the Orioles to victory. Shintaro Fujinami’s pair of scoreless innings led to him notching his first win as an Oriole.

Almost simultaneously to Henderson’s home run, the Rays lost to the Yankees in Florida, so the O’s have picked up a game and are back to a three game lead in the AL East. Their magic number to clinch the division is now 31.

YOU KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE.