Saturday evening Orioles game thread: vs Rockies, 7:05

Today is Félix Bautista bobblehead day at Camden Yards, which is just another reminder of last night’s sad events. Yes, the Orioles won their 80th game of the year, an exciting contest with a late-inning comeback. But as we all know by now, Bautista exited early with arm discomfort.

This afternoon the Orioles announced that Bautista has a UCL injury. It is not yet known how much time he will miss, but it will probably be significant. DL Hall has been called up to take Bautista’s spot on the roster. All we can do right now is wish for the best for both Bautista and Hall and try to have confidence that this team is really quite good and will be able to continue their winning ways.

Anyway, back to tonight’s game. Kyle Bradish will take the mound for the Orioles, which is always a good thing. I can’t make a judgment on if Bradish is the most talented pitcher in the rotation, but we can all agree that he’s one of the better starting pitchers in the league and his results are tops on the O’s pitching staff.

For the other team it’s Chris Flexen, who has made five starts for the Rockies since signing with them in July. It hasn’t been pretty, though his most recent start against the White Sox was his best. He gave up just one earned run in six innings. His overall ERA for the season is a ghastly 7.18.

Orioles lineup

Adley Rutschman - C Gunnar Henderson - SS Anthony Santander - DH Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Ryan O’Hearn - RF Austin Hays - LF Cedric Mullins - CF Ramón Urías - 3B Adam Frazier - 2B

SP: Kyle Bradish - RHP

Rockies Lineup

Charlie Blackmon - RF Ezequiel Tovar - SS Ryan McMahon - 3B Elias Díaz - C Nolan Jones - LF Brendan Rogers - 2B Harold Castro - DH Michael Toglia - 1B Brenton Doyle - CF

SP: Chris Flexen - RHP

Let’s go O’s!