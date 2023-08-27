Orioles minor league recap 8/27: Norfolk erases huge deficit, Bowie pitchers excel

Norfolk Tides 13, Durham Bulls (TB) 12

The Tides were down 11-2 after three innings but staged an impressive comeback that began with a six-run fifth inning and ended with a pinch-hit walk-off single by Lewin Díaz,

They got into such a big hole in the first place because starting pitcher Garrett Stallings had a terrible, no-good day. In just 1.2 innings, Stallings gave up eight runs on nine hits and two walks. The bullpen did give up just one run over the final five innings to give the offense time to stage its comeback.

The Tides hit four home runs in the game, two from Coby Mayo and one each by Josh Lester and Kyle Stowers. The Stowers dinger is the hit that brought the team all the way back and tied the game 12-12.

DON'T CALL IT A COMEBACK!!!!!!!!!!!! @KyleStowers belts a game-tying two-out two-run homer!!!!! That erases a 10-run deficit!!!



Never sleep on the Tides #RisingTide

Mayo continues to rake at triple-A, now with a .246/.349/.484 hitting line. And the long-lost Stowers is OPS’ing .840. I wish good things for him.

The team had 14 hits overall including three from Connor Norby and two each from Joey Ortiz, Cameron Diaz, Lester, and Mayo. Heston Kjerstad doubled in four plate appearances.

Box Score

Bowie Baysox 3, Erie SeaWolves (DET) 0

Trace Bright and three relief pitchers held the SeaWolves to just three hits and two walks in the game. Bright went four innings five strikeouts and issued both team walks.

The offense had just four hits but made the most of them, scoring single runs in the first, fourth, and sixth innings. In the first, Dylan Beavers and Jackson Holliday hit back-to-back doubles to get the Baysox on the board. Jud Fabian walked, stole second, and scored on an errant throw by the catcher in the fourth inning.

Quick lead thanks to Holliday!

And in the sixth, the team scored its final run on some small ball. Dylan Beavers was hit by a pitch, stole second, moved to third on a groundout by Holliday, and scored on a single by Max Wagner.

Box Score

Hudson Valley Renegades (NYY) 4, Aberdeen IronBirds 2

Starting pitcher Trey McGough gave up three runs in 3.2 innings and the IronBirds struck out 13 times with just four hits in the game.

The biggest night on offense came from Elio Prado, who didn’t even start the game. Isaac De León was hit by a pitch in the third and removed from the game. Prado, who replaced him, went on to have two hits, including a ninth-inning home run. The IronBirds’ other run was scored on an RBI double by Jacob Teter

Delmarva Shorebirds 4, Lynchburg Hillcats (CLE) 3

Let’s get the bad news out of the way first. This year’s first-round draft pick, Enrique Bradfield, was removed from the game after being hit by a pitch in the second inning. He has a left calf bruise and move was described as precautionary. Stay healthy, Enrique! He did double in the first before his removal.

The Hillcats scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the first inning as starter Alfred Vega gave up a bases-loaded triple. He went on to have two very good innings with no hits and just one walk allowed and his day was finished after three innings pitched. Three relief pitchers combined to pitch six shutout innings to end the game.

Fellow ‘23 draft pick Matthew Etzel replaced Bradfield in the lineup and went 1-for-2 with a walk. Second-rounder Mac Horvath had a double, a walk, and a stolen base. The Shorebirds scored two in the first and went ahead with two more in the seventh. Horvath scored on a ground out after his walk and Jalen Vasquez tripled in another.

A three-bagger from Jalen Vasquez gives us the lead in the seventh!!

Box Score

