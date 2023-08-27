Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: vs. Rockies, 1:35

Jack Flaherty will return to the mound this afternoon to make his fourth start for the Orioles. Baltimore provided Flaherty a few extra days of rest after he complained of arm soreness after his last start. The six man rotation helped the cause.

The Orioles may not want to push the 27-year-old today, but it’s go time for the recent trade acquisition. A deal doesn’t guarantee a permanent place in the rotation—just ask Cole Irvin.

Still, six innings would provide a boost to a bullpen still recovering from the loss of its best pitcher. Danny Coulombe worked less than an inning on Friday and Saturday, but Brandon Hyde rarely likes to throw guys three days in a row.

A larger cushion would simplify things after the first two games were decided by one run.

Adley Rutschman will bat leadoff and DH with James McCann behind the plate. Anthony Santander, Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays will patrol the outfield grass.

Gunnar Henderson will slide to third with Jorge Mateo getting a Sunday start at short. Jordan Westburg is back at second with Ryan Mountcastle playing first.

Orioles Lineup:

1.) Adley Rutschman DH

2.) Ryan Mountcastle 1B

3.) Anthony Santander RF

4.) Austin Hays LF

5.) Gunnar Henderson 3B

6.) James McCann C

7.) Jordan Westburg 2B

8.) Cedric Mullins CF

9.) Jorge Mateo SS

Starter: RHP Jack Flaherty