Orioles minor league recap 8/3: Ortiz and Kjerstad fill up box score in doubleheader

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 4, Charlotte Knights (White Sox) 0 - Game 1

The Tides did all of their scoring in the fifth inning, and it came on one swing of the bat. With the bases juiced, Kyle Stowers hit a looping line drive into shallow center field. Clint Frazier failed to make the diving catch, allowing the ball to roll all the way to the warning track. By the time it was gathered the bases were already cleared and Stowers was crossing the plate himself standing up.

INSIDE THE PARK GRAND SLAM @KyleStowers scores four without the ball leaving the park! Norfolk leads 4-0 into the 6th!#RisingTide #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/G7xXeBHirn — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) August 2, 2023

In addition to his little league grand slam, Stowers also had a walk. Heston Kjerstad was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Joey Ortiz doubled. Lewin Díaz was 1-for-2 with a walk. Coby Mayo and Connor Norby were both 0-for-3.

Norfolk needed just two pitchers, and they both were superb. Chayce McDermott earned the win with six shutout frames in which he allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out seven. His ERA at Triple-A is now 1.89. Nick Vespi came in for a perfect 1-2-3 seventh inning, striking out two in the process.

Triple-A: Charlotte Knights (White Sox) 11, Norfolk Tides 7 - Game 2

There was much more offense for both clubs in game two. Ortiz was a perfect 4-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI. Kjerstad had three hits, including a double, and a walk, and scored all four times he reached base. Daz Cameron drove in three runs, while Stowers knocked in a pair. But the tough day continued for Norby and Mayo, who both went 0-for-4.

Crushing the doubleheader tonight was @hestonkjerstad!



Between both games, he went 5-for-6 with five runs, a double and a walk.#RisingTide pic.twitter.com/2PNzA670TP — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) August 3, 2023

Noah Denoyer had a nice outing on the bump. He tossed three scoreless innings and struck out four. But the middle innings got messy for the Tides bullpen. Kyle Dowdy and T.J. McFarland combined for a disastrous fourth inning with an “assist” in the form of a Norby fielding error. The Knights scored six times in the frame. McFarland gave up two more in the fifth. Ofreidy Gómez allowed three to score in the sixth. And then finally Wandisson Charles had a scoreless inning in the seventh.

Double-A: Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) 3, Bowie Baysox 0

Dylan Beavers made his Double-A debut as the DH and lead-off hitter, and he looked quite comfortable. In four at-bats he had a single, double, and a walk. No one else in the Bowie lineup had an extra-base hit. Joseph Rosa and Donta’ Williams had a single apiece. Greg Cullen worked two walks. Anthony Servideo and Jacob Teter each had a base on balls.

The Baysox pitchers had a nice day, there was just no offensive support. Alex Pham started and allowed two earned runs over 5.1 innings while striking out 7. His 1.78 ERA at Double-A is worthy of praise. Tyler Burch delivered 1.2 scoreless innings, and Ignacio Feliz followed with two shutout frames of his own. And they did get some help from a Jud Fabian outfield assist in the sixth inning.

You would think teams would know by now…you don’t run on Jud Fabian pic.twitter.com/M2nbNNoxqV — The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast (@BSLOnTheVerge) August 2, 2023

High-A: Hickory Crawdads (Rangers) 6, Aberdeen IronBirds 3

It’s something of a miracle that the IronBirds managed to score three times despite tallying just two hits and two walks all game. Collin Burns had the best day with a triple, RBI, and run scored. Luis Valdez singled, stole a base, and scored a run. He was also picked off at one point and caught stealing another. Creed Willems had both of Aberdeen’s walks.

Daniel Lloyd struggled in the first inning, allowing all five of the runs charged against him to score. But he settled down to toss three scoreless thereafter. Cameron Weston allowed just one run in four innings of relief. And Ryan Hennen struck out the side on just 11 pitches in the ninth.

Low-A: Lynchburg Hillcats (Guardians) 8, Delmarva Shorebirds 2

There was very little offense from the Shorebirds. They compiled just three hits and a walk. Brayan Hernández’s triple was their lone extra base hit. Hernández also walked and drove in a run. Adam Crampton had their only other RBI, a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning. Carter Young and Angel Tejada both singled and scored a run.

Edgar Portes turned in a solid start on the mound, allowing three runs on six hits, a walk, and six strikeouts over five innings. César Álvarez had a tougher day with four earned runs over two innings. Ángel Vargas tossed the final two frames and coughed up just one run on two hits and three strikeouts.

