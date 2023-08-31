Orioles minor league recap 8/31: Connor Norby leads offensive surge for Norfolk

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 6, Worcester Red Sox 3

Everyone was getting on base for the Tides. Each member of the lineup got aboard at least once as they tallied up 12 hits and 11 walks. Connor Norby led the way with three hits, including a home run and a double, plus a pair of RBI and two runs scored. Daz Cameron chipped in two doubles while Colton Cowser was 1-for-5 with a double, a walk, and two strikeouts.

GONE!! @norby_connor goes the other way for his 17th home run of the season! Norfolk leads 6-3 into the 7th-inning stretch.#RisingTide pic.twitter.com/VSPgXIirZr — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) August 31, 2023

Justin Armbruester started on the mound, delivering 4.2 innings and allowing three runs on six hits, three walks, and six strikeouts. The bullpen was sterling behind him. T.J. McFarland snagged the win with 2.1 hitless innings and three strikeouts. Joey Krehbiel and Wandisson Charles followed with a scoreless inning apiece to close out the victory.

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 5, Akron RubberDucks (Guardians) 2

It was a solid group effort from the pitching staff. Brandon Young allowed just one run over 4.2 innings of work as the starter, striking out seven in the process. He was lifted with a runner on base in the fifth inning. That’s where Ryan Hennen took over and proceeded to toss 2.1 scoreless innings to earn the win. Nolan Hoffman entered for the final two innings, serving up one run on one hit, one walk, and two strikeouts.

The offensive output had a little bit of everything. Jud Fabian smacked his 13th home run for the Baysox. Jackson Holliday was 1-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored. Dylan Beavers doubled and scored once. Billy Cook had a 2-for-5 game with two RBI and a stolen base (his 28th).

Gator on Gator bomb from Jud Fabian! pic.twitter.com/1s1yQmLl4h — Bowie Baysox (@BowieBaysox) August 30, 2023

High-A: Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies) 4, Aberdeen IronBirds 2

Carter Young continued his strong start with Aberdeen as he went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Tim Susnara had the team’s only other extra-base hit, a home run in the ninth inning. Isaac De León had a solid day at the plate, going 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored.

The IronBirds turned to four different pitchers to navigate the eight innings. Juan Nuñez was the standout, striking out five over four innings while allowing just one run on two hits and two walks. Carson Carter allowed a run in his one inning. Jake Lyons gave up two runs—only one of which was earned—and struck out three in two innings of work. And Graham Firoved tossed one perfect frame.

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds at Columbia Fireflies (Royals) - PPD

Severe weather in the area forced this game to be postponed, but it will be made up as part of a double-header on Saturday.

