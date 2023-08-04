Friday night Orioles game thread: vs Mets, 7:05

The Orioles made another statement by taking three out of four in Toronto. They have rose to the occasion against several of the top teams in the American League, but now they must keep their focus against a team down in the dumps.

The Mets trade away two future Hall-of-Famers in Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. They parted with a pair of outfielders, and will turn to David Peterson today. Peterson is 3-7 with a 5.92 ERA this year.

Baltimore will send out Dean Kremer. Kremer has been a mixed bag this season, and every start should serve as an audition for October. Baltimore’s recent acquisition of Jack Flaherty makes it less than automatic that Kremer would start in a playoff series.

Adley Rutschman will stay in the leadoff spot while serving as the DH. James McCann will catch Kremer.

Ryan Mountcastle will look to continue riding his hot streak while playing first base. Ryan O’Hearn will play right field. O’Hearn’s ability to play a serviceable right field could go a long way toward keeping both bats in the lineup down the stretch.

Ryan McKenna and Austin Hays will complete the outfield. Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg and Ramón Urías will round out the infield.

Buck Showalter will return to Baltimore as New York’s skipper. Buck has experienced several disappointments this year, but a loud ovation should generate a smile or two tonight.

Orioles Lineup:

Adley Rutschman DH

Ryan Mountcastle 1B

Gunnar Henderson SS

Austin Hays LF

Ryan O’Hearn RF

Jordan Westburg 2B

Ramón Urías 3B

James McCann C

Ryan McKenna CF

Starter: RHP Dean Kremer