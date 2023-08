It is Friday night. And it’s fireworks night!

The Orioles defeated Buck Showalter’s Mets by a score of 10-3. James McCann attempted to single-handedly beat his former team with three hits, five RBI, and even a stolen base! Jordan Westburg hit an Earl Weaver special and Big Mike Baumann vultured yet another win.

The Orioles are 26 games above .500 and maintain their two-game lead in the AL East.

YOU KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE



GIFs!