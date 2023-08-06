Sunday Bird Droppings: A feel-good weekend at the Yard

Happy Sunday, Camden Chatters! And it is indeed a happy one as the Orioles took care of business on a Saturday night against the Mets. The 7-3 victory ensured the series win and, combined with a loss by the Rays earlier in the day, increased the O’s lead in the AL East to three games.

It was a good game all around for the Orioles with Kyle Gibson pitching seven innings, Gunnar Henderson and Anthony Santander going deep, and another fine showing from the bullpen. You can get all of the details in Paul’s game recap.

It seemed inevitable that the Orioles would win last night because the vibes at Camden Yards were immaculate. 44.326 fans packed the Yard to see their first-place Orioles and celebrate the 40th anniversary of the last Orioles team to win the World Series. In a lovely pre-game ceremony, the team was introduced along with highlights from World Series. It wrapped up with Rick Dempsey, 1983 World Series MVP, leading the crowd in an O-R-I-O-L-E-S chant.

Today the Orioles will try to get their seventh sweep of the season. Kyle Bradish is the scheduled starter against José Quintana for the Mets. Game time is 1:35 ET.

Links

Buck Showalter returns to Baltimore for first time - MLB

There has been lots of Buck reminiscing over the weekend. It's been a nice trip back to memory lane. I wish his time with the Mets was going better.

Can the Orioles win the World Series for the first time in 40 years? The 1983 team sure thinks so. - Baltimore Sun

We all know that the playoffs are a crapshoot, but getting to them in the first place looks pretty good for the Orioles right now. The old timers from 1983 have a lot of good things to say about this team. Honestly, how can anyone not like them?

40 years later, the 1983 World Series team reunites as current Orioles surge - The Baltimore Banner

Lots of warm stories from last night. I enjoy them all.

“They kept the band together.” Tides’ core group survives MLB trade deadline - Yahoo Sports

One set of besties is in the majors right now but there is another set of besties down in Norfolk who were relieved not to be broken up at the trade deadline.

Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have four Orioles birthday buddies, most of them of the blink-and-you-missed-them variety. They are Victor Zambrano (five games in 2007), Mike Reinbach (12 games in 1974), and Camilo Carreón (four games in 1966).

The lone exception is Jim Hardin. Hardin pitched in 128 games for the Orioles between 1967-71. His ERA with the team was just 2.95 (ERA+ 111).

On this day in 1959, Hoyt Wilhelm pitched 10 innings...in relief! The first 8.2 of those were no-hit innings. The game went into the 18th inning tied 1-1 before it was suspended due to curfew.

In 1967, Brooks Robinson his into his third career triple play. What a bizarre footnote on such an incredible career.

In 1971, Pat Dobson’s streak of 12 consecutive wins came to an end with a loss to the Yankees.

In 1986, the Orioles scored nine runs in one inning against the Rangers thanks in part to grand slams by Jim Dwyer and Larry Sheets. Unfortunately, they still lost 13-11.