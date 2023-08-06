Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: vs Mets, 1:35 PM

After two fun games against the Mets this weekend, the Orioles close it out today looking for a sweep. They’ve got Kyle Bradish on the mound, who should give them a pretty good shot. Bradish has been the best pitcher in the rotation this year and has a 3.32 ERA in 20 starts. He’s coming off a seven-inning, three-run effort against the Blue Jays.

There is a little bit of weirdness in the lineup today as Jorge Mateo makes his first start in center field for the Orioles. He did play a touch at that position with the Padres back in 2020-21, so it’s not totally unprecedented. Mateo did play the final two innings in CF last night but did not have a play.

Per Brandon Hyde’s pregame presser, Austin Hays is a bit sore and banged up from making diving catches and playing on the turf in Toronto. He could be available off the bench but I would be surprised to see him. Rest up, Austin!

Colton Cowser has looked like he is coming around of late, but with the lefty starter, he’s on the bench along with Ryan O’Hearn.

Orioles lineup

Adley Rutschman - DH Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Anthony Santander - RF Gunnar Henderson - SS Jordan Westburg - 2B Ramón Urías - 3B James McCann - C Ryan McKenna - LF Jorge Mateo - CF

SP: Kyle Bradish - RHP

Mets lineup

Jeff McNeil - LF Francisco Lindor - SS Pete Alonso - 1B DJ Stewart - RF Omar Narváez - C Mark Vientos - 3B Brett Baty - DH Danny Mendick - 2B Rafael Ortega - CF

SP: José Quintana - LHP

Let’s go O’s!