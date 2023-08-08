The Orioles remain in first place. Celebrate with a new shirt!

At this exact moment, things are for the most part going pretty darn well in Birdland. The Orioles are in first place with a lead of multiple games over the Rays and several more over everybody else. They have the best record in the AL and no other MLB team has won more games than them. A number of individual players are putting together good seasons, including Gunnar Henderson heading for a star turn. It’s fun!

If you’re in the market for a new Orioles shirt to celebrate the fun, our friends at BreakingT have you covered with some fresh designs this month, along with some others that are a little older but still slap, as the cool kids say. Any of the designs below with likenesses of players are licensed by MLB Players Inc. The shirts are available from sizes small to 3XL, with youth sizes also available for purchase.

Any purchase from the links below provides a small amount of support to your hard-working Camden Chat site manager, which is to say, me. If you’re not in the market for a shirt right now, it’s cool. If you choose to get one now and from here, thank you.

The Orioles already had one Mountain on the team in Félix Bautista, but now they’ve got another one in 6’6” reliever Shintaro Fujinami, who’s put together some good games after a bit of a shaky first impression. Behold, Mt. Fuji:

And speaking of the original Mountain, he’s still comin’, y’all:

As long as the Orioles keep on rolling, the Bird Bath is going to keep on splashing folks at home games. Will this summer-flavored gimmick carry into cooler months? I sure hope that they play well enough for us to find out. For anyone who’s late to the bandwagon, you can get this shirt to help them learn the lingo: