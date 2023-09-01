Orioles minor league recap 9/1: John Means tosses five scoreless innings

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 4, Worcester Red Sox 0

John Means shined in his latest rehab outing and may not need his Norfolk uniform again this season. Means limited Worcester to only one hit in five innings. The lefty struck out six, walked two, and did not allow a run. Means threw 53 of 86 pitches for strikes, and his fastball lived in the low 90s.

The Orioles have not announced whether Means will slot into the rotation or work in relief, but few relievers exceed 85 pitches. Means looks ready, and the Orioles have several pitchers capable of providing bulk relief behind the lefty.

Nick Vespi, Mike Baumann and Logan Gillaspie all delivered scoreless frames. Each reliever struck out one, but Vespi walked a pair.

Maverick Handley provided Norfolk a two-run advantage with a homer in the fifth. Handley finished 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored. Joey Ortiz plated Handley and Connor Norby with a double in the eighth. Ortiz finished 2-for-3 with a walk, and Norby went 2-for-4 from the leadoff spot. Heston Kjerstad and Coby Mayo both failed to record a hit.

Double-A: Akron RubberDucks (Guardians) 4, Bowie Baysox 3

John Rhodes put the Baysox on the board with a solo shot in the second inning. Rhodes and Billy Cook both went 2-for-4. The dinger by Rhodes marked Bowie’s only extra base hit of the night. Donta’ Williams swiped a pair of bags after recording a single in four trips. Jackson Holliday finished 1-for-4 while playing second base.

Alex Pham allowed three runs in the first five innings. Pham surrendered five hits, walked a pair and struck out three. Peter Van Loon took the loss after allowing one run over three innings of relief.

High-A: Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies) 5, Aberdeen IronBirds 0

The IronBirds managed only two hits in the shutout loss. Frederick Bencosme tripled in the sixth, and Creed Willems managed a single in the seventh after striking out in his first two plate appearances.

Seth Johnson started and looked rusty. Johnson worked a scoreless first but allowed a two-run single in the second. Antonio Velez allowed a pair of inherited runners to score, so Johnson finished with four earned in 1.1 innings.

Daniel Lloyd struck out five and limited Jersey Shore to two hits over five innings of bulk relief duty.

Low-A: Columbia Fireflies (Royals) 12, Delmarva Shorebirds 3

Delmarva briefly held a 2-0 lead, but things fell apart in a hurry. Columbia tagged Juan De Los Santos for five runs over 2.1 innings. Delmarva reliever Jack Maruskin managed to allow five earned runs without giving up a hit. The Maryland native walked five batters while recording only three outs.

First-round pick Enrique Bradfield Jr. went 1-for-4 from the leadoff spot. Terrin Vavra finished 0-for-2 with a walk during a rehab appearance for the Shorebirds. Fellow rehabber TT Bowens went 1-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts.

