Orioles minor league recap 9/10: Coby Mayo has three hits, Samuel Basallo homers again

Triple-A: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (MIA) 4, Norfolk Tides 3 - F/11

The Tides were down 1-0 going into the bottom before scoring two runs in the bottom of the 8th to go up 2-1. Unfortunately, they surrendered one run in each of the next three innings, ultimately losing 4-3.

Both of those two runs in the eighth were knocked in on a single by Coby Mayo, who had three hits in the game. Colton Cowser briefly tied the game in the bottom of the 10th with s sac fly. He was hitless in the game, as were both Heston Kjerstad and Jackson Holliday. Holliday drew a walk.

Chayce McDermott pitched five innings with just one run allowed. He struck out seven, which was great. But he walked four, which is not so good. Bryan Baker gave up the run in the ninth to allow the Jumbo Shrimp to tie the game. Morgan McSweeney and Kyle Dowdy conspired to allow the Manfred Man to score in both of the extra innings.

Box Score

Double-A: New Hampshire Fisher Cats (TOR) 6, Bowie Baysox 4

Starter Carlos Tavera pitched just 2.1 innings with three runs (two earned allowed). He did strike out five. Ryan Long pitched four innings in relief and gave up two runs of his own. Dan Hammer, who has one of my favorite names, also gave up a run.

Two of Bowie’s four runs were knocked in by John Rhodes. He had a sac fly in the first and an RBI single in the eighth. Max Wagner hit his third double-A home run in the bottom of the ninth. No Baysox had a multi-hit game and of the seven hits, six were singles. Jud Fabian, Billy Cook, and Dylan Beavers all went 1-for-4.

Box Score

High A: Aberdeen IronBirds 7, Greenville Drives (BOS) 3

It’s Samuel Basallo’s world and we’re all just living in it. The young catcher’s onslaught of High-A pitching continued as he launched a home run for the sixth consecutive game! It’s was his eighth home run in just 26 games with Aberdeen. He also added on a walk in the game. His OPS at Aberdeen is 1.115.

Frederick Bencosme had an even bigger day, going 3-for-4 with a double and a homer. Of the trio of 2023 draft picks, just Mac Horvath had a hit. Enrique Bradfield and Matthew Etzel were hitless.

Starter Logan Rinehart gave up two runs on three hits and a walk in 3.2 innings.

Box Score

Delmarva Shorebirds vs. Fredericksburg Nationals - CANCELED

The penultimate game of the Shorebirds season was canceled due to rain and will not be made up.

Today’s Schedule

Norfolk vs. Jacksonville, 1:05. Starter: Cade Povich

Bowie vs. New Hampshire, 1:05. Starter: Brandon Young

Aberdeen vs. Greenville, 2:05. Starter: Cameron Weston

Delmarva vs. Fredericksburg, 2:05. Starter: Deivy Cruz

Today marks the the final day of the season for the Delmarva Shorebirds and Aberdeen IronBirds. The Bowie Baysox have one more week of games and the Norfolk Tides have two more weeks before they head to the playoffs.