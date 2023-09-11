Monday night Orioles game thread: vs. Cardinals, 6:35

The Orioles will play the most crucial series of the regular season later this week against Tampa Bay. Baltimore must resist the temptation to look ahead during a three-game set against the Cardinals. This team has done nothing to suggest they are anything but focused on the present, but they will have an opportunity to prove that tonight against St. Louis.

Dean Kremer gets the ball as the Birds look to kickoff the homestead on a high note. Kremer failed to complete five innings but did not allow a run his last time out against the Angels. Brandon Hyde would love to see his starters get back into the habit of pitching into the sixth inning tonight against the Cardinals.

Adley Rutschman will take his now usual place atop the lineup. Gunnar Henderson will follow, with the DH Anthony Santander slotting in third. Ryan O’Hearn will play right field tonight with Ryan Mountcastle taking first base. Cedric Mullins and Aaron Hicks will round out the outfield, while Adam Frazier and Ramón Urías handle infield responsibilities.

Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson boasts a 6-1 record but has allowed five runs in two of his three most recent starts. The Cardinals bullpen has struggled with a 4.59 ERA this season.

Orioles lineup:

Adley Rutschman C Gunnar Henderson SS Anthony Santander DH Ryan O’Hearn RF Ryan Mountcastle 1B Cedric Mullins CF Aaron Hicks LF Adam Frazier 2B Ramón Urías 3B

RHP: Dean Kremer