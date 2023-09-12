Tuesday Bird Droppings: It’s John Means Day at last

Happy Tuesday, Camden Chatters! And, for the first time since last April, happy John Means Day! The former Orioles’ ace has worked his way back from Tommy John surgery and is rejoining the rotation just when the team might need him the most.

I’m not going to expect too much from Means in his first game back. Major league baseball is hard and it’s tough to have such a long layoff. But I’m hopeful that a healthy Means will be a boost to this team as they fight to stay at the top of the AL East. He has been missed.

Last night the Orioles ran their consecutive non-swept streak to 86 series. That’s just wild! The bats came alive in the team’s 11-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals, with the big blow being a fifth-inning grand slam from Cedric Mullins. But it was hardly the only awesome thing about the game. Gunnar Henderson hit his 25th home run and had three hits. The bullpen pitched 4.2 scoreless innings.

Check out the full details in Alex Church’s recap and don’t forget to vote for the Most Birdland Player.

There might be cause for concern with Dean Kremer pitching his second straight sub-five innings pitched game. In his previous start he at least kept the other team in check, but last night he walked four batters in just 4.1 innings and gave up five runs. Kremer had been on a very strong string of starts so these two could just be a blip on the radar before he settles back in. I sure hope so because the Orioles are already a touch short on reliable starting pitchers.

The Rays (of course) won again. They don’t seem to lose these days, but as long as the Orioles keep winning it’ll work itself out. The Orioles lowered their magic number to 16 with their win.

Links

Elias explains Orioles' plans for Bautista following elbow injury - MASN Sports

Mike Elias spoke with the media today about the injury to closer Félix Bautista. Bautista does have a partial tear to his UCL, but he may not be finished for the year yet. The team is taking it slow to see how Bautista feels after he continues to throw. I won't get my hopes up that he'll return in 2023, but it's an interesting development.

Minor Monday: Bradfield shows why he was Orioles' No. 1 pick - BaltimoreBaseball.com

Baltimore Baseball caught up with prospect Enrique Bradfield as his first professional baseball season came to a close.

Samuel Basallo’s ‘special’ climb through the Orioles’ system gives the team another impact prospect - The Baltimore Banner

Samuel Basallo's stock has risen dramatically this year and he is still just 19 years old. Jon Meoli looks into what makes him such a special prospect.

On the Verge: 2023 Delmarva & Aberdeen Season Review - Baltimore Sports and Life

With Delmarva and Aberdeen's seasons over for the year, the On The Verge guys review the good things to come out of the 2023 season from both teams.

John Means to return from Tommy John against Cardinals - MLB.com

He's back!

Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You share a birthday with current Oriole Kyle Bradish. Bradish, who has turned into the team ace in his second season in the majors, turns 27 years old today.

It’s also the birthday of former Orioles Keith Hughes (60), Mark Thurmond (67), and Albie Pearson (b. 1934, d. 2023).

On this day in 1962, the Orioles and Kansas City Athletics pitched dueling one-hitters with the Orioles winning 1-0 on an eighth-inning sacrifice fly by Jackie Brandt. Frank Bertaina pitched the complete game win for the Orioles.

In 1988, Eddie Murray picked up his career 2,000th hit. He’d go on to have 3,255 in his 21-season career.

In 2009, Brian Roberts hit a grand slam against the Yankees in Yankee Stadium, helping propel the Orioles to a 7-3 win. Roberts also hit his 51st double of the season in the game, which tied his own team record for most in a season. He went on to have 56 that year.

In 2014, the Orioles swept a doubleheader against the Yankees, 2-1 and 5-0. It gave them 88 wins and increased their lead in the AL East to 11.5 games. But it was also the day that Chris Davis was suspended for 25 games because he tested positive for amphetamines. So it wasn’t that great of a day.