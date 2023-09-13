Wednesday Bird Droppings: John Means looked decent in return

Good morning, Birdland!

There was plenty to be frustrated about last night, specifically the lackluster offensive performance against Adam Wainwright, who has been one of baseball’s worst pitchers this seasons. However, there is also one huge positive to take away.

John Means was back! And he looked decent enough. It wasn’t lights out stuff, but he was getting some whiffs and chases. Velocity looked good. He didn’t issue any free passes. The only problem he had was the home run ball; one to Paul Goldschmidt and the other to Towson University’s own Richie Palacios.

After the game, Means said he felt great physically, which is what you want to hear. This won’t be the last time he takes the mound this season. The lefty is in contention for a rotation spot in the playoffs, and he may have a higher ceiling than a couple of other guys on the staff. Hopefully he can round into form in the final two weeks and become dependable for two trips through the order in October.

Another name in the battle for that fourth rotation spot may be Kyle Gibson. The struggling veteran is on the mound tonight against Drew Rom, a former O’s prospect that was dealt for Jack Flaherty in August. Snagging the rubber game against a bad Cardinals team would be preferred!

Links

Return of ‘John Means Day’ offers reminder of how far Orioles have come | The Baltimore Sun

These Orioles looked a lot different the last time Means was on the mound.

Teammates reflect on Means’ injury and having him back on the mound | Roch Kubatko

If’s safe to say it feels pretty good to have the former ace back in tow. These guys know what Means is capable of, and that has to provide some level of confidence in the final stretch.

Means ‘right where he needs to be’ in return | Orioles.com

This is the all-John Means edition of Bird Droppings, as it should be. It’s good to hear that both he and the coaching staff were encouraged by his debut.

Orioles birthdays

Rick Dempsey turns 74. The Orioles legend had two stints in Baltimore as a player, first from 1976 through ‘86, and then again for a short time in 1992. He was named World Series MVP in 1983 and is lovingly remembered a goofball that put his sense of humor on full display during a rain delay in Milwaukee. More recently, Dempsey has held several coaching roles in the Orioles organization and done TV work for the team up until 2021.

The late Mike Adamson (b. 1947, d. 2022) was born on this day. He pitched in three different seasons for the O’s from 1967 through ‘69.

This day in O’s history

1971 - Frank Robinson becomes the 11th member of the 500 home run club with home runs in each game of a doubleheader against the Tigers.

2013 - Chris Davis becomes the third person in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and 40 doubles in the same season. The other two are Albert Belle and Babe Ruth.