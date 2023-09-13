Orioles minor league recap 9/13: Rhodes homers, drives in three in Baysox loss

Triple-A: Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals) 3, Norfolk Tides 2

While the big league club had their own problems with St. Louis on Tuesday, Norfolk couldn’t get the best of the Cardinals’ Triple-A affiliate, dropping a low-scoring game to the Redbirds. The Tides fell behind early thanks to a big 2nd inning from Memphis. Norfolk starter Justin Armbruester started the inning with two quick outs, but then ran into control issues. Armbruester walked the next two batters and then gave up a three-run HR to Memphis SS Kramer Robertson. The right-hander would settle in from there, as he didn’t allow another hit until the 6th inning and finished with a final line of 6 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 5 BB and 6 Ks.

While the Norfolk pitching staff was busy calming down the Redbirds’ bats, Norfolk attempted to claw its way back into the game. In the bottom of the 3rd, Heston Kjerstad worked a one-out walk and Josh Lester doubled to give the Tides two runners in scoring position. Daz Cameron hit a sac fly to make things 3-1.

The Tides then cut into that lead even further in the 4th. Jackson Holliday reached on a fielder’s choice and moved to second on a wild pitch. Then, with two outs, Coby Mayo singled to left field to score Holliday and cut the Memphis lead to one. However, that was the closest the Tides ever got to tying the game as their bats went quiet after that. Norfolk only had two other baserunners—on an Anthony Bemboom single in the 6th and Lewin Diaz walk in the 8th—but neither advanced past first base.

Box Score

Double-A: Harrisburg Senators (Nationals) 5, Bowie Baysox 4

The Baysox fell behind early and couldn’t complete their comeback as they suffered a close loss against the Senators. It seemed that Bowie got off to the perfect start when they took a 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st. Third baseman Max Wagner got the Baysox’ first hit with a one-out single, and then back-to-back singles from Jud Fabian and John Rhodes saw Wagner come around to score for the early advantage. That lead was short lived, however, as Harrisburg responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the 1st. After a leadoff single, Dylan Crews—the No. 2 draft pick from the 2023 draft—doubled to tie things at one. Two batters later, former first-round pick Brady House singled to drive in Crews and give Harrisburg a 2-1 lead.

History repeated itself in the 2nd inning. Bowie responded to falling behind with a leadoff, solo HR from 1B TT Bowens, tying the game at two. Just like the first, however, the Senators came back with two runs in the bottom of the inning to snatch the lead back. Harrisburg’s second batter of the inning worked a walk, and then three consecutive singles brought home two runs to make the score Senators 4, Baysox 2.

After the 2nd, Bowie’s bats struggled to capitalize on their opportunities. The Baysox started the top of the 3rd with back-to-back singles, but then grounded into a double play and ultimately failed to score. Bowie didn’t get another runner into scoring position until the 8th inning, allowing Harrisburg time to find an insurance run. In the bottom of the 6th, the Senators picked up a one-out single, moved the runner to second on a groundout and then brought home their fifth run home on a two-out single.

The Baysox tried to mount a comeback but ultimately fell short. The comeback attempt started in the 8th when Fabian worked a two-out walk and moved to second on a wild pitch. That extra base proved unnecessary, as Rhodes launched a line-drive HR to left field to make things 5-4. The Baysox never got any closer, though, as Harrisburg struck out the side in the 9th to end the game. Despite the loss, we did get to see the Bowie debut of Samuel Basallo, who went 1-4 with a single.

Box Score

Wednesday’s Scheduled Games