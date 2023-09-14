Thursday Bird Droppings: Where it is (reportedly) possibly Heston Kjerstad Day

Hello, friends.

There is no good news to report for the Orioles as today begins. Just kidding! Possibly just to make me look foolish after having started writing this post with the previous sentence, the Orioles ARE maybe going to deliver some good news to us today. Following Wednesday’s annoying loss to the Cardinals, in which Ryan Mountcastle suffered some kind of shoulder injury of unknown severity, The Baltimore Banner reported that Heston Kjerstad is on his way to Baltimore.

It’s NOT clear whether this means Kjerstad will be activated tonight, which the Banner acknowledged is not yet known. Activating Kjerstad could be contingent on what happens to Mountcastle. If the first baseman hits the injured list, maybe Kjerstad joins the team. Maybe they call up Kjerstad regardless, drop Ryan McKenna back to the minors, and try to play a rookie down the stretch in hopes of providing a lefty power spark in the season’s remaining home games. The Rays do have four right-handed starting pitchers on the board for the series.

As of this writing, it’s simply not known. Other beat writers have not added their own reports in response to this scoop. Kjerstad DID leave Wednesday’s Norfolk game after two plate appearances, which certainly lends credence to the idea that the team found out something about Mountcastle’s shoulder and decided Kjerstad is their response. “It doesn’t feel good,” Mountcastle told reporters after the game, and added that he’s “just praying for the best.”

These don’t sound like very positive quotes from him, but who knows. The idea of being without Mountcastle stinks, as he’s been rocking an .897 OPS in the second half of the season, though he’d cratered hard through the first action in September. As one of the Orioles who is absolutely capable of going on an extended heater and carrying the team for a week or two, it would be tough to go through the rest of the season without that potential.

This is all backdrop going on in the aftermath of a Cardinals series that they just concluded yesterday with a 1-0 loss to seal a series loss against a last place team at home in September that has no positives, unless you want to feel better that the O’s didn’t get swept.

In terms of all of the stakes going into yesterday’s game, with the Rays already having won before the Orioles even played, with the Rays coming into town next, with the Orioles having had a muted offense against the no-longer-good Adam Wainwright the previous night and with former O’s prospect Drew Rom, who had not yet been good in MLB, you can make a real case that getting shut out last night is the worst loss of the season so far. Scoring three runs in the previous two games is probably the worst consecutive losses they’ve suffered to date.

It’s a real downer headed into what has seemed for two months to be the big, crucial series of the remainder of the season. The four games coming from tonight through Sunday are probably going to determine who wins the AL East. You probably already know what’s being played for there, but in case you don’t: The Orioles are holding a two game lead over the Rays in the East. With only one win in this series, the O’s guarantee that they win the season series against the Rays, giving them a head-to-head tiebreaker and effectively an extra win advantage in the standings.

Winning tonight feels even more important than it would have done already because if the Orioles drop the opener even with Kyle Bradish on the bump, their lead will drop to just a single game - and we already know that Friday’s starting pitcher is the disappointing Jack Flaherty. That would be a bad scenario, and it would be worse still if the O’s had fallen into a tie heading through to Saturday’s game.

Will Kjerstad be a part of that lineup, or a part of this coming series at all? The first round pick from 2020 has batted .298/.371/.498 over 76 games with Triple-A Norfolk, with ten home runs. After a scorching July, Kjerstad went through a serious August slump, with just one home run in 27 games; he’d been doing better through his early September action. The hitting prospect promotions from Norfolk this year have generally had better results than this, although as Mike Elias has been known to say, the Orioles are looking at more than back of the baseball card stats.

Holding the line tonight is the first step towards getting at least a series split. If the Orioles can split these next four games, they’ll still have a two game lead with 13 games left to play. The final ten of those games are against teams that will not be making the playoffs. That’s a favorable schedule overall, even if the Astros loom right after the Rays. But they’ve got to hold the line tonight and they’ve got to find a way to get the offense going again and get the series split, otherwise we’re going to see the Orioles in the wild card round instead of earning the bye that, through 145 games, they have in their possession.

Until 7:15 tonight, all we can do is pace nervously and anxiously stare at the clock, waiting until the ultimate showdown of ultimate destiny is set to begin. Note that tonight’s game has that 7:15 game time because it is a Fox national game, and there will not be a MASN broadcast of the game.

