Orioles minor league recap 9/14: Beavers and Fabian contribute to home run barrage for Bowie

Triple-A: , Norfolk Tides 3, Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals) 2

The big news out of this one was that Heston Kjerstad was removed after just one at-bat, and he is expected to make his way to Baltimore. This came following a shoulder injury to Ryan Mountcastle in the big leagues. It seems the team is waiting on tests to confirm Mountcastle’s injury, and that could then dictate if/when Kjerstad debuts.

As for the action in this game, Garrett Stallings was the standout. Normally a starter, the righty came on in relief of opener Austin Voth. Voth went just two innings and allowed a run on a solo homer. But then it was all on Stallings. He finished the final seven innings while also only allowing a one-run dong and striking out seven.

Norfolk’s lineup did just enough to eke out the win. Coby Mayo drove in the first run of the day with a fielder’s choice. Colton Cowser added a homer in the third for their second run of the day. And then Josh Lester wrapped up the scoring with a single to score Joseph Rosa in the seventh. Jackson Holliday took an 0-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout. Connor Norby was 1-for-3 with two walks.

Sit back and watch it fly, @CowserColton! The solo blast puts Norfolk back in front in the third!#RisingTide pic.twitter.com/xADr8nAt3m — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) September 13, 2023

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 7, Harrisburg Senators (Nationals) 4

Four different Baysox hitters went deep in this win. Jud Fabian hit a solo shot in the first inning. Dylan Beavers added a two-run round-tripper in the third. Silas Ardoin left the park with a man on in the fifth. And Connor Pavolony knocked himself in with a ninth-inning bomb. Those home runs accounted for six of the seven runs Bowie scored. Beavers had one other RBI with a first-inning single to score Max Wagner. In non-home run news, Wagner went 2-for-5 with two runs scored. Beavers and Ardoin also stole a base each.

Jud knows how to get the party started! pic.twitter.com/YZKVkfyUnd — Bowie Baysox (@BowieBaysox) September 13, 2023

Seth Johnson started on the mound. It was his first start with Bowie as his rehab officially concluded. Over three innings he allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits, two walks, and four strikeouts. Houston Roth delivered one scoreless innings. That was followed by four solid innings from Trace Bright in which he gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits, a walk, and four strikeouts. Keagan Gillies earned the save with an impressive ninth inning in which he struck out two.

Box Scores

Thursday’s Schedule