Orioles minor league recap 9/15: Holliday, Cowser and Bemboom lead power surge for Norfolk

Jackson Holliday, Colton Cowser and several other Tides left the yard for Norfolk last night.

By Alex Church
Houston Astros v Baltimore Orioles Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 12, Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals) 10

Norfolk trailed by six early before exploding for eight runs in the sixth inning. Jose Godoy plated a pair with a double, and Connor Norby drove him home with a single. Jackson Holliday walked and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Josh Lester, and Lewin Diaz walked with the bases loaded. Cowser and Diaz both added solo shots as well.

Anthony Bemboom stepped in with the bases still juiced and did more than work a walk. Bemboom blasted a grand slam for the team’s final four runs. Bemboom led the team with three hits.

Holliday played a significant part in the offensive explosion. The 19-year-old scored the team’s second with a solo homer in the third, added a double in the seventh, and worked a pair of free passes.

Bruce Zimmermann allowed a whopping nine runs in 4.1 innings. Memphis tagged him for 15 hits. Surprisingly, Zimmermann only allowed one homer.

Wandisson Charles recorded the final six outs without surrendering a run.

Double-A: Harrisburg Senators (Nationals) 8, Bowie Baysox 5

Harrisburg hung four on Bowie starter Connor Gillispie in the first inning. Gillispie followed with three scoreless innings, but the Baysox failed to fully overcome the early deficit.

Samuel Basallo continued to impress at the plate with a 3-for-4 effort. Max Wagner tripled and drove in a pair with a 3-for-4 night of his own. Dylan Beavers finished 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Bowie out hit the Senators 10-to-8, but the Baysox committed a pair of errors. John Rhodes tied the game at four with an RBI single, but Harrisburg pulled away late. With the loss, Bowie was eliminated from the postseason race.

