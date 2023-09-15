Friday night Orioles game thread: vs. Rays, 7:05

Here we go, friends. The second game of this crucial four-game series continues tonight and I think I speak for us all when I say that I am very nervous.

There are things to look forward to with tonight’s game. It’s a Friday night sellout and Oriole legend Adam Jones will be honored as he retires as an Oriole. Lefty masher Heston Kjerstad is getting his first major league start. And even though they are slumping, we all know the Orioles are more than capable of breaking out at any time.

There are also things to be worried about. Starting pitcher Jack Flaherty has been a bust since joining the team at the trade deadline. Rays starter, Zach Eflin, is very good. And the Orioles are just one loss away from being tied for first place for the first time since July 21st. The starting pitcher for the Rays who delivered that victory that tied the division? Eflin. Ouch.

But yet we press on! The Orioles are playoff bound and I am trying to keep hope strong. If the Orioles can pull off this win, it’ll be tremendous.

Orioles lineup

Gunnar Henderson - SS Adley Rutschman - C Anthony Santander - RF Ryan O’Hearn - 1B Aaron Hicks - LF Cedric Mullins - CF Heston Kjerstad - DH Jordan Westburg - 3B Adam Frazier - 2B

SP: Jack Flaherty (RHP)

Rays lineup

Yandy Díaz - 1B Brandon Lowe - 2B Randy Arozarena - LF Isaac Paredes - 3B Josh Lowe - RF Manuel Margot - CF Taylor Walls - SS Luke Raley - DH René Pinto - C

SP: Zach Eflin (RHP)

Let’s go O’s!