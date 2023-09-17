Orioles minor league recap 9/17: Kyle Stowers homers in Tides’ win

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 5, Memphis Redbirds (STL) 2

Last night’s game between the Tides and Redbirds was tied through five-and-a-half innings thanks in part to starting pitcher Cade Povich’s outstanding performance. Through six innings, Povich allowed just five baserunners on three singles and two walks. And one of those baserunners, he picked off! His final line was 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Kyle Stowers picked up his only hit of the game. But it was a big one, a two-run homer that broke the scoreless tie. Stowers has only been back from the injured list for two games, but in that time he’s picked up a walk, two doubles, and a home run.

Houston Roth blew the lead in the eighth inning but his teammates picked him up in the bottom half. The middle of the order showed patience as Colton Cowser, Coby Mayo, and Lewin Díaz walked to load the bases. Numbers 8 and 9 batters Meibrys Viloria and Joseph Rosa both cam through with RBI singles.

Jackson Holliday singled to lead off the bottom of the first but was quiet after that. It was another big game for Coby Mayo, who had two singles and two walks.

Double-A: Harrisburg Senators (WAS) 4, Bowie Baysox 2

Starter Brandon Young gave up two runs in four innings. He allowed baserunners in each of his four innings. His relief, Kyle Brnovich and Jean Pinto, each gave up a solo run in their outings.

The most intriguing hitter in the lineup, Samuel Basallo, reached base three times and was involved in both runs scored for the Baysox. In the third, he doubled to knock in Jud Fabian, who had walked. And in the eighth, he led off the inning with a triple and scored on a single from John Rhodes. Rhodes also had a two-hit day. As for Basallo, he is 7-for-15 in his first four Double-A games. He’s pretty good!

Fabian batted leadoff but did not reach other than the third-inning walk. Neither Dylan Beavers nor Max Wagner played.

Today’s Schedule

Norfolk vs. Memphis, 1:05. Starter: Austin Voth

Bowie @ Harrisburg, 1:00. Starter: Peter Van Loon

Today marks the final game of the season for the Baysox. The Tides go on the road to Buffalo for their final six-game series, then will play a best-of-three series for the International League championship on September 26th.