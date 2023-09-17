 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

THE ORIOLES ARE IN THE POSTSEASON VICTORY GIF PARTY

YOU KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE

By Mark Brown
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles
They did it.
Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

It is Sunday afternoon.

The Orioles walked off the Tampa Bay Rays in eleven innings, coming back to tie the game in the ninth and again in the tenth to split their four-game weekend series. Adam Frazier tied it dramatically in the ninth, Adley Rutschman tied it in the tenth, and Cedric Mullins got the walkoff with a sacrifice fly in the eleventh.

Earlier on Sunday, the Rangers lost to the Guardians, clinching a postseason berth for the O’s. The O’s own walkoff win gets them back to a two game lead over the Rays - with the head-to-head tiebreaker in hand - with 13 games remaining on their schedule.

